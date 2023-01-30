LAMBERT GLOBAL ACQUIRES MICHIGAN-BASED ROY PUBLIC AFFAIRS MANAGEMENT TO EXPAND CAPABILITIES

Melissa Roy joins to lead the firm's Detroit office and new public affairs team

DETROIT, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert Global, a public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing firm, today announced the acquisition of Roy Public Affairs Management (Roy Public Affairs), a full-service communications and policy advocacy firm serving clients throughout Michigan. The deal endorses Lambert's growth and acquisition strategy by expanding its in-house service capabilities and talent bench, adding value to clients from both firms. Roy Public Affairs Founder and Principal Melissa Roy joins Lambert as Detroit Managing Partner and will lead the firm's Public Affairs Practice.

Melissa Roy joins Lambert to lead its Detroit office and new public affairs team. (PRNewswire)

"This acquisition is a win-win for our combined clientele and team of professionals," said Lambert Chairman Jeff Lambert. "I've admired Melissa and her team's stellar reputation in the Detroit area and across the state of Michigan for years. Their expertise on the policy side, coupled with Melissa's background in economic development and advocacy, are great adds to our offering."

"Lambert's expertise, complementary capabilities and their current client base checked all the right the boxes to combine with the work we have been doing in public affairs," said Roy. "I look forward to collaboratively growing the business to establish a stronger presence in Southeast Michigan, in Lansing and beyond. The possibilities are endless for my team and our clients."

"Our organizations have closely aligned values and approaches to measurable outcomes and impact," said Lambert CEO Michelle Olson, APR. "We look forward to working with our new colleagues from Roy Public Affairs, adding policy advocacy to our offering across all our markets nationally, and growing Lambert's position as Michigan and Detroit's top-ranked firm."

With the acquisition, Lambert's new public affairs offering will include communications, advocacy, economic development, community engagement, government relations and lobbying. Roy Public Affairs will immediately start integrating into Lambert operations, starting with go-to-market planning and transitioning a client roster that includes the Autism Alliance of Michigan, Downtown Detroit Partnership, Kids Kicking Cancer, TEMO Inc. and other local and regional companies and non-profits.

With over 20 years of experience in public affairs for government entities, non-profits and public-serving organizations, Roy specializes in developing brands for both companies and individuals. Prior to launching Roy Public Affairs, she created and grew the business and community leadership organization Advancing Macomb into the primary philanthropic organization in Macomb County, Michigan. Before that, she served as Assistant County Executive with Macomb County Government and spent 12 years with the Detroit Regional Chamber as Senior Director of Government Relations, leading federal, state and local government relationship management. Roy is a registered lobbyist with a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Michigan.

About Lambert Global

Lambert Global invented the PR and IR integrated agency model, building it on communications and marketing strategies that deliver measurable results and bottom-line impact for its clients. Celebrating 25 years of uninterrupted growth in 2023, the award-winning national agency is a top-50 PR and top-10 IR firm with top-five specialties in automotive and mobility, education, private equity and M&A, alongside robust practice areas in consumer brands, healthcare and economic development. The firm's reach spans six major talent hubs, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, New York, St. Louis, Houston and Phoenix. Lambert was named to the 2023 Agency Elite Top 100 list. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty platform, and an equity partner in minority-owned independent marketing agency 9thWonder. Lambert's Founder and Chairman Jeff Lambert is the global board chair of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest and most diverse partnership of PR firms.

