Sanmina's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022 and outlook for its fiscal second quarter ending April 1, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights Revenue: $2.36 billion

GAAP operating margin: 5.2%

GAAP diluted EPS: $1.48

Non-GAAP (1) operating margin: 5.8%

operating margin: 5.8% Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.64 Additional First Quarter Highlights Cash flow from operations: $37 million

Free cash flow: $694,000

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $735 million

Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 35.5% (1)Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee

severance costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and

integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges

for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed

customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and

discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance

behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations

associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP

financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with

this release.

"We delivered a strong first quarter. Revenue was up 7.2 percent sequentially, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 20 basis points and non-GAAP earnings per share increased 9.5 percent. Demand from new and existing programs coupled with solid execution by our team were the key drivers to improvements in our financial performance," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are pleased with our recent results, we continue to believe there is opportunity to further improve our business model over the long-term."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fiscal second quarter ending April 1, 2023. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.30 to $1.40

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.50 to $1.60

The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the second quarter fiscal 2023 constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, most notably ongoing supply chain constraints, including those resulting from the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical uncertainty, including from the conflict in Ukraine. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) (GAAP)











December 31,

October 1,











2022

2022





























(Unaudited) ASSETS





























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 735,314

$ 529,857

Accounts receivable, net



1,308,651

1,138,894

Contract assets



501,893

503,674

Inventories





1,728,000

1,691,081

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

80,675

62,044



Total current assets



4,354,533

3,925,550

















Property, plant and equipment, net



591,155

575,170 Deferred tax assets



189,638

198,588 Other







171,886

160,192



Total assets



$ 5,307,212

$ 4,859,500

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$ 2,139,445

$ 2,029,534

Accrued liabilities



292,212

275,735

Accrued payroll and related benefits

135,880

130,892

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 17,500

17,500



Total current liabilities



2,585,037

2,453,661

















Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



325,007

329,237

Other





223,376

215,333



Total long-term liabilities



548,383

544,570

















Stockholders' equity



2,173,792

1,861,269



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,307,212

$ 4,859,500





































Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended













December 31,

January 1,



2022

2022









Net sales $ 2,361,361

$ 1,757,325 Cost of sales 2,170,654

1,612,836

Gross profit 190,707

144,489









Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative 60,730

61,475

Research and development 5,599

4,777

Gain on sale of assets -

(4,610)

Restructuring and other costs 631

1,414

Total operating expenses 66,960

63,056









Operating income 123,747

81,433











Interest income 2,933

309

Interest expense (8,681)

(4,877)

Other income (expense), net (6,712)

2,072 Interest and other, net (12,460)

(2,496)









Income before income taxes 111,287

78,937









Provision for income taxes 19,788

20,303









Net income before noncontrolling interest in





subsidiary earnings 91,499

58,634









Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary earnings 3,100

-









Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 88,399

$ 58,634





















Basic income per share $ 1.53

$ 0.91

Diluted income per share $ 1.48

$ 0.89











Weighted-average shares used in







computing per share amounts:







Basic 57,727

64,399

Diluted 59,867

66,233

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





December 31,

October 1,

January 1,





2022

2022

2022















GAAP Operating Income

$ 123,747

$ 109,510

$ 81,433

GAAP operating margin

5.2 %

5.0 %

4.6 % Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

11,609

10,563

9,032

Amortization of intangible assets

233

234

262

Legal and other (2)

-

-

833

Restructuring costs

631

3,085

1,414

Gain on sales of long-lived assets

-

-

(4,610) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 136,220

$ 123,392

$ 88,364

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.8 %

5.6 %

5.0 %































GAAP Net Income

$ 88,399

$ 64,724

$ 58,634















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

12,473

13,882

6,931

Loss on termination of pension plan

-

2,380

-

Partial reversal of gain on sale of IP

-

7,000

-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

1,370

-

Adjustments for taxes (3)

(2,489)

489

5,705 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 98,383

$ 89,845

$ 71,270































GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.53

$ 1.12

$ 0.91

Diluted

$ 1.48

$ 1.08

$ 0.89















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.70

$ 1.55

$ 1.11

Diluted

$ 1.64

$ 1.50

$ 1.08















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

57,727

58,023

64,399

Diluted

59,867

59,844

66,233































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 4,242

$ 3,610

$ 3,783

Selling, general and administrative

7,142

6,807

5,135

Research and development

225

146

114

Total

$ 11,609

$ 10,563

$ 9,032















(2) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.



















(3) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 19,788

$ 18,901

$ 20,303

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

1,986

879

167

Discrete tax items

5,845

2,415

(384)

Deferred tax adjustments

(5,342)

(3,783)

(5,488)

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

2,489

(489)

(5,705)

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 22,277

$ 18,412

$ 14,598































Q2 FY23 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q2 FY23 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.30

$ 1.40





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.20

$ 0.20





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.50

$ 1.60



















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual

or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the second quarter of FY23, an estimate of such items is not

included in the outlook for Q2 FY23 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Month Periods

Q1'23

Q4'22

Q3'22

Q2'22

Q1'22



















GAAP Net Income before NCI $ 91,499

$ 64,724

$ 79,543

$ 53,220

$ 58,634 Depreciation and amortization 28,536

26,686

27,065

27,567

27,465 Other, net 19,743

35,180

18,739

15,429

12,101 Net change in net working capital (102,554)

(44,692)

(23,664)

(17,243)

(29,900) Cash provided by operating activities 37,224

81,898

101,683

78,973

68,300



















Purchases of long-term investments (800)

(300)

(700)

(1,000)

- Net purchases of property & equipment (36,530)

(48,155)

(37,434)

(27,263)

(17,362) Cash used in investing activities (37,330)

(48,455)

(38,134)

(28,263)

(17,362)



















Net share repurchases (7,836)

(23,438)

(124,365)

(113,146)

(67,773) Net borrowing activities (4,375)

27,987

(4,688)

(4,688)

(4,688) Proceeds from other notes receivable -

-

500

-

- Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest 215,799

-

-

-

- Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 203,588

4,549

(128,553)

(117,834)

(72,461)



















Effect of exchange rate changes 1,975

(1,440)

(1,584)

(700)

(786)



















Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ 205,457

$ 36,552

$ (66,588)

$ (67,824)

$ (22,309)



















Free cash flow:

















Cash provided by operating activities $ 37,224

$ 81,898

$ 101,683

$ 78,973

$ 68,300 Net purchases of property & equipment (36,530)

(48,155)

(37,434)

(27,263)

(17,362) Proceeds from sale of intellectual property -

-

500

-

-

$ 694

$ 33,743

$ 64,749

$ 51,710

$ 50,938























Sanmina Corporation Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Month Periods



Q1 FY23

Q4 FY22

Q3 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q1 FY22





















GAAP operating income

$ 123,747

$ 109,510

$ 94,618

$ 82,226

$ 81,433

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized GAAP operating income

494,988

438,040

378,472

328,904

325,732 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,535,454

1,447,439

1,397,241

1,365,669

1,337,989 GAAP pre-tax ROIC

32.2 %

30.3 %

27.1 %

24.1 %

24.3 %





















Non-GAAP operating income

$ 136,220

$ 123,392

$ 110,246

$ 95,251

$ 88,364

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized non-GAAP operating income

544,880

493,568

440,984

381,004

353,456 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,535,454

1,447,439

1,397,241

1,365,669

1,337,989 Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC

35.5 %

34.1 %

31.6 %

27.9 %

26.4 %





















(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).











Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

