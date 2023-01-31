Art Palm Beach Wraps Up Successful First Show

The show is celebrating major success and record sales

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend Art Palm Beach wrapped up its first show at the Palm Beach County Convention Center under new ownership. The show brought in tens of thousands of people and record sales for multiple galleries. Art Palm Beach is the longest running fair dedicated to contemporary, emerging, and modern art in the area. This year, the owners of the LA Art Show, the most prestigious and innovative art show in America, brought their knowledge and expertise to Palm Beach. "We created a new and completely revamped Art Palm Beach", said Kassandra Voyagis, the producer and director of the show. "We are so proud of what we accomplished taking this show in a new and exciting direction. I could tell by the look on people's faces when they walked in that they were wowed by the experience we provided."

Artists like Lorenzo Marini had touch and feel exhibits, Picasso, Dali and other works sold at record prices.

The show kicked-off with a successful VIP night in conjunction with St Jude Children's Research Hospital. A patient family spoke about their gratitude for the support from Art Palm Beach. Fifteen percent of ticket sales from the five-day event benefitted St. Jude. From the "yellow" carpet to the four Pablo Picasso art pieces for sale to Lorenzo Marini's most loved immersive experience titled "Raintype" — art you can touch — guests and patrons alike commented on the vibrant energy and fun buzzing through the course of the show.

Art Palm Beach garnered national TV attention from networks like Discovery+, The Weather Channel and multiple local news segments highlighting the uniqueness of the show that focused on climate change. As a part of DIVERSEartPB, international artist Marcos Lutyens provided a trance room called "Echo of Oblivion" about drought. Renowned art curator Marisa Caichiolo also featured an immersive experience by artist Guillermo Vezzosi dedicated to the rising sea level. Guests were able to see, feel and touch recycled trash as an art form.

Mark your calendars for next year's show at the Palm Beach County Convention Center Jan. 24th -28th 2024. For more information about the exceptional show go to: ArtPalmBeach.com

