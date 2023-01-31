Welcome Alex Wong, Unified Compliance's New VP of Finance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Compliance, the industry leader assisting businesses with Governance, Risk, and Compliance processes and auditing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Wong as its Vice President of Finance. Alex brings a wealth of experience to Unified Compliance, having honed his financial acumen and strategic analytical skills over a successful 15-year career across many high-growth industries.

Unified Compliance Federation, Common Controls Hub (PRNewswire)

Before joining the Company, Alex served as Director of Finance and Strategy at Boxed, where he played an important role in strategic planning and capital raising to support growth initiatives. In addition, as an Investment Banking Associate at Deutsche Bank, Alex advised clients on financial strategy and developed a strong understanding of capital markets.

"We are delighted to have Alex join our team as Vice President of Finance," said Dorian Cougias. "His deep experience in finance and his track record of driving results make him the perfect fit for Unified Compliance, and we are confident that he will play a critical role in helping us achieve our growth objectives."

As Vice President of Finance, Alex will oversee the Company's financial management and build out the economic foundations as the Company scales. He will also play a key role in shaping the Company's strategy and working with the leadership team to ensure that the Company is well-positioned for continued growth and success.

"I am thrilled to join Unified Compliance and to support Dorian and his exceptionally talented team," said Alex. "The Company has a great path ahead following the recent investment from Allomer Capital, and I look forward to helping the Company execute its next phase of growth and innovation."

Find out more about UC's leadership team at theucf.info/WhoWeAre.

About Unified Compliance

Unified Compliance (UC) provides the world's most vetted compliance framework to the Global 2000. Their Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®) is the world's most extensive library of interdependent regulatory compliance documents and the only commercially accessible compliance framework. AWS, Verizon, Google, JPMorgan, NASA, US Treasury, and hundreds of other organizations across industries rely on UC's patented processes and APIs. The UCF incorporates artificial and augmented intelligence to simplify compliance processes, ensuring greater ease of attestation and success. It helps compliance professionals gather the evidence they need to prove compliance in the most cost-efficient method available. Detailed information is at unifiedcompliance.com.

