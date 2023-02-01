Aspen Dental Launches Accessible Membership Plan for Patients Without Insurance

$39 per year membership offered at select Aspen Dental branded offices aims to break down cost and barriers to care by providing a flexible, affordable alternative to insurance

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental today launched a nationwide membership plan* to help make dental trips to its offices more affordable and convenient for patients without insurance. The Aspen Dental Savings Plan®, a new dental membership program powered by Membersy, will cost $39 per year for a primary membership and $20 per year for each additional family member. Members will have access to exclusive savings including free exams* and x-rays*, plus up to 30 percent off most other dental services*. Additional benefits include:

No preexisting condition exclusions : all patients may become an Aspen Dental Savings Plan member.

Instant enrollment : enroll online, in-office, by phone, or via mail, and start saving right away.

No claims to process : all discounts are built-in, with no extra paperwork.

No waiting periods : no more waiting - become a member and get immediate savings.

Pay less, get more: make your budget go even farther with no deductible.

Aspen Dental is stepping in to fill a need: industry findings have revealed that dental care is the #1 skipped medical service because of cost. 76.5 million adults do not have dental insurance1 and adults 60 years and older are even less likely to be insured.2 Additionally, Aspen Dental discovered that 60 percent of its new patients visiting do not have insurance. The Aspen Dental Savings Plan aims to break down the cost and accessibility barriers to receiving dental care by providing a flexible and affordable alternative to insurance. Patients can sign up online at AspenDentalPlan.com or through their local participating Aspen Dental office.

"One of our missions at Aspen Dental is to continue to find ways and create programs to expand access to care. With the new Aspen Dental Savings Plan, we can do just that," said Dr. Arwinder Judge, Chief Clinical Officer at Aspen Dental. "The membership plan is an alternative to dental insurance that empowers self-pay patients to get the treatment they need and benefit from discounts on the preventative dental care they need."

"At Membersy, our mission is to create a world where the quality of care people receive isn't determined by their insurance coverage," said Michael Shuman, CEO of Membersy. "We are proud to launch the Aspen Dental Savings Plan, which is an important step towards ensuring that everyone has access to the dental care they need, regardless of their financial situation. We believe this collaboration will make a real difference in the lives of many people and look forward to seeing the positive impact that we will have on communities across the country."

"We get a lot people who don' t have insurance, so it's easy to present the Aspen Dental Savings Plan to them and get that first x-ray and exam for free, but then they get those discounts too," said Jennifer Bushman, an office manager at one of the pilot Aspen Dental branded practices in Illinois. "We have a lot of prosthetics patients, so 25 percent of dentures is fantastic for somebody who doesn't have insurance. People are really excited about it, and I still get excited about it. It helps a lot of my patients."

*Available at select Aspen Dental offices. For exact pricing, please call your local Aspen Dental office.

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with 1,000+ Aspen Dental-branded offices nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. ADMI supports the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

