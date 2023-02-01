MOVING BEYOND SNACKING, TOSTITOS® CELEBRATES FOOD LOVERS WITH FIRST POP-UP RESTAURANT, TOST BY TOSTITOS, FOR SUPER BOWL WEEKEND

Official Chip and Dip of the NFL will serve culinary creations crafted with Tostitos; at-home fans can engage with recipes, a Super Bowl giveaway with football star Trevor Lawrence

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tost by Tostitos, a limited-time casual dining restaurant that puts Tostitos chips and dips at the center of its recipes, is offering a front-row seat to how the fan-favorite snack can transform into a mealtime MVP from February 9-11 in Phoenix, Arizona. Snackers across the U.S. will also be able to elevate their get-togethers with a lineup of DIY recipes and a giveaway to make one fan's celebration the ultimate game day gathering.

Tostitos® teams up with Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, to giveaway the ultimate game day spread, inspired by the Tost by Tostitos menu. (PRNewswire)

"Tostitos believes that with good food and good company comes great memories," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "The food table is the most anticipated element of many Super Bowl parties and Tostitos has always been part of these game day spreads. With Tost by Tostitos, we're bringing people together at home and in Arizona for the Super Bowl and showing them new and unexpected ways to incorporate their favorite chips and dips into both their Super Bowl celebrations and as mealtime staples."

Fans can enter the Tost by Tostitos social media giveaway now through February 8 for the chance to score a delivery of the chips, dips and ingredients needed to recreate dishes handpicked by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence from the restaurant's menu, a personalized video message from the NFL pro to show off at their Super Bowl party and exclusive Tostitos swag. To enter, fans can visit Tostitos' Instagram page to share their favorite Tostitos chip in the comments and use #TostbyTostitos and #Sweepstakes. Official terms and conditions are available at www.tostbytostitos.com/sweepstakesrules. Tostitos is also sharing recipes direct from the Tost by Tostitos menu at www.tostbytostitos.com so party hosts can prep dishes to deliver the ultimate flavor experience.

With eight appetizers and entrées crafted by Frito-Lay's culinary team, the Tost by Tostitos menu includes:

Tostitos Breaded Chicken Strips with Tostitos Toppers Dipping Sauce : Marinated chicken strips breaded with crushed Tostitos Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips and served with Tostitos Toppers sauces for dipping.

Tostitos-Style Arizona Cheese Crisp : The traditional Arizona favorite. Large flour tortilla topped with cheese and green chiles and toasted crisp, drizzled with Tostitos Toppers Fire Roasted Red Chili Pepper sauce.

Tostitos Shrimp Fritters : Diced shrimp, grilled corn, bell peppers, jalapeño, cilantro rolled and fried with Tostitos Cantina Tortilla and served with Tostitos Toppers Avocado Lime-flavored sauce, Tostitos Toppers Fire Roasted Red Chili Pepper sauce and Tostitos Toppers Fiesta Ranch sauce.

Red Chili Braised Short Rib Skillet Dip : Short ribs, jalapeño bean dip, Tostitos Salsa con Queso, spiced tomatoes and crumbled cotija cheese served with Tostitos Hearty Dippers.

Tostitos Hint of Lime Elotes : A crunchy version of Mexican-style street corn on the cob rolled in crushed Tostitos Hint of Lime-flavored tortilla chips.

Street Tacos with Tostitos Toppers : Tacos made with a choice of Chicken Chile Verde, Pork Carnitas, Skirt Steak Al Carbon, or Cauliflower Adobo and accompanied with three Tostitos Toppers.

Tostitos Grilled Salmon Nachos : Grilled marinated wild king salmon, Tostitos Crispy Rounds, refried beans, grated cheese, Mexican crema and cabbage pico de gallo.

Sopapilla with Tostitos Ice Cream and Honey: Puffed, fried dough with Tostitos infused ice cream drizzled with honey.

Tost by Tostitos creates moments of togetherness featuring custom touches inspired by its location in Roosevelt Row, Phoenix's walkable arts district, including an immersive art installation. Created by four local artists who were selected in collaboration with the Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation (CDC), the installation will tell a story of how food and culture bring people together. Visit rooseveltrow.org/spotlight to learn more about the artists and their installations.

Reservations for complimentary lunch and dinner open today and are available at www.tostbytostitos.com. Lunch will be served Feb. 9 to 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and dinner between 5 and 9 p.m. Tost by Tostitos will be located at the Roosevelt Row Welcome Center at 918 N. 2nd Street in Phoenix, AZ.

For more information on Tost by Tostitos, visit www.tostbytostitos.com or follow Tostitos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Tostitos

Tostitos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo

Tost by Tostitos® puts Tostitos chips and dips at the center of its recipes, including a Tostitos-Style Arizona Cheese Crisp. Fans can experience Tost by Tostitos at home with DIY recipes available at www.tostbytostitos.com. (PRNewswire)

Tostitos® opens its first pop-up restaurant, Tost by Tostitos, during Super Bowl LVII weekend in Phoenix. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America