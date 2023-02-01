The Patch Boys Celebrates Successful 2022 and Charges into the New Year with Plans for Expansion

Nationally Recognized Drywall Repair Expert Brand Named Number 1 in its Category on Entrepreneur 'Franchise 500' List

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, The Patch Boys has become the go-to residential drywall and ceiling repair company for homeowners across the country. Today, the brand is continuing to drive its national development efforts and is entering 2023 after an impressive year of growth.

The Patch Boys, Part of BELFOR Franchise Group (PRNewswire)

In 2022 alone, the company added more than 120 locations to their national footprint. With this momentum, The Patch Boys is touting 10 years of consecutive same store sales growth. The brand continues to thrive in the lucrative home improvement industry, as The Patch Boys finished 2022 and celebrated the new year with over 300 locations open across the country.

"We're the experts in drywall repair and as a young, energetic brand, we face little competition," says Ted Speers, Brand President of The Patch Boys. "The Patch Boys has spent the last several years proving our business model works for our franchisees, and we have a large group of enthusiastic owners who operate businesses that thrive in the home improvement industry. Drywall repair is a science and an art, and our brand is committed to a level of professionalism and customer service that is expected by consumers. This is a winning opportunity for eager entrepreneurs who are ready to own a business designed for growth."

A significant attribution to The Patch Boys growth is that the company was recently recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500" highly competitive list. In 2023, The Patch Boys ranked number one in the Drywall Repair category for its outstanding performance unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Similarly, the brand was recently named a "Top 200 Franchise" by Franchise Business Review for its high franchisee satisfaction rates systemwide.

The Patch Boys success in 2022 was driven by the brand's continued emphasis on providing quality training to new franchisees, hiring additional support and adding technology-driven resources that support its scaling business model. The company plans to maintain its rate of growth throughout 2023 by entering prime markets across the United States. Aspiring entrepreneurs in Milwaukee, WI, Fairfax, VA, Sacramento, CA and a multitude of other cities across the country are well-positioned to join The Patch Boys family and bring top-quality home repair and customer care to their communities.

The Patch Boys address the everyday wear and tear that larger construction companies do not handle. Homeowners who work with The Patch Boys also benefit from free, no-obligation estimates either onsite or virtually. The world-class training and ongoing business coaching from in-house experts allows The Patch Boys to welcome franchisees that have no experience at all and those with a wide range of business or trades related experience.

The Patch Boys remain one of the fastest growing home services companies in the United States due in large part to its connection to BELFOR Franchise group. This family of 13 industry-leading residential service franchise concepts owned by BELFOR Property Restoration provides the support and national recognition that has helped make The Patch Boys a household name that is one of the most trusted in the business. The cross-organizational relationships within BELFOR Franchise Group provide local owners opportunities to benefit from sister-brand referrals, operational expertise and expansive partnerships with a variety of service-based businesses.

To learn more about The Patch Boys franchise opportunity, https://thepatchboysfranchise.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Patch Boys