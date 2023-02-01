THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION LAUNCHES 'BLACK MEN: KNOW YOUR RISK' CAMPAIGN AND TEAMS UP WITH ATLANTA HAWKS FOR 'BLACK HISTORY MONTH ASSIST CHALLENGE' TO RAISE AWARENESS AND FUNDS FOR PROSTATE CANCER RESEARCH

PCF campaign urges men to 'Know Your Risk' for prostate cancer, especially Black men who are more than twice as likely to die from the disease.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This February the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is teaming up with the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth annual Black History Month Assist Challenge to raise awareness and invest in research to understand why Black men are disproportionately affected by the disease. PCF also launches the 'Black Men: Know Your Risk' campaign, a yearlong effort to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of early detection and screening among minority communities.

One in six Black men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime (vs. one in eight white men). Black men are more likely to be diagnosed at a younger age, with more aggressive disease, and are more than twice as likely to die of prostate cancer.

During the Black History Month Assist Challenge, the Hawks Foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation for every assist registered by the Hawks in February. In addition, a special public service announcement focused on prostate cancer screening will run in the arena during every home game in February, bringing life-saving prostate health messages to fans.

"We are honored to once again partner with the Hawks and Emory Healthcare for the Black History Month Assist Challenge to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research," said PCF President and CEO Charles J. Ryan, MD. "PCF and the Hawks are shining a spotlight on the importance of understanding your risk for prostate cancer, especially Black men who are disproportionately affected by the disease."

The 'Black Men: Know Your Risk' campaign drives access to a wealth of educational resources that empower men to take charge of their health, including patient guides, video interviews with prostate cancer disparity experts, a public service announcement featuring celebrities Steve Harvey, Charlamagne tha God, Cedric the Entertainer and Chris Tucker, and free awareness kits designed to help Black men understand their risk for the disease and the importance of screening and early detection. The centerpiece of the campaign during Black History Month are two free disparity-focused webinars hosted by Dr. Ryan.

February 8, 2023 , 4:30 p.m. PT – Prostate Cancer Disparities: Crucial Conversations

Dr. Ryan speaks with two leaders who have dedicated their careers to understanding and reducing health disparities. Michael A. LeNoir , MD, is a distinguished allergist and pediatrician who founded the non-profit African American Wellness Project dedicated to informing minorities about how to advocate for and take charge of their own health. Leanne Burnham , PhD , is an assistant professor at Morehouse School of Medicine and a PCF-funded Young Investigator whose research focuses on the biological determinants of prostate cancer aggressiveness and worse outcomes in Black men.





February 21, 2023 , 4:30 p.m. PT – Prostate Cancer Disparities: What Men and Their Families Need to Know

Dr. Ryan speaks with two experts who will distill years of research and clinical experience into practical tips for making health-related decisions. John Carpten , PhD , is professor and chair of translational genomics at Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California , an expert in prostate cancer genetics, and a pioneer in understanding the role of biology in disparate cancer incidence and mortality rates among underrepresented populations. Stanley Frencher , MD, is a urologist and medical director of surgical outcomes and quality at Martin Luther King, Jr . Community Hospital.

All 'Black Men: Know Your Risk' resources are available at https://www.pcf.org/knowyourrisk/

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising close to $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

