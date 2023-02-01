Taylor Morrison Included on Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

Only national homebuilder recognized for dedication to diversity and inclusion in the workplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) earned a spot as the only U.S. homebuilder on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI)—a list of publicly traded global companies distinguished for their transparency in gender reporting and efforts to prioritize equality.

"With Taylor Morrison not only excelling in women representation in the new-home construction industry, but also against the gender-equality index's global averages, it's clear we've made meaningful strides when it comes to the gender part of equality and inclusion in the workplace—but we can't stop there," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "In 2023, we're committed to increasing the racial and ethnic makeup of our workforce, addressing gaps in representation and fostering an unmatched sense of inclusion within our industry."

This year's index is comprised of 70 questions related to pillars of leadership and talent pipeline, gender pay and equal pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Taylor Morrison scored above average among more than 480 companies and exceled in several metrics of the 2023 GEI, including:*

Of all companies included in the 2023 GEI, only 41 companies, or 8 percent, including Taylor Morrison , have a woman CEO.

Women represent 46 percent of Taylor Morrison's total workforce, compared to the 43 percent GEI index average.

Women make up 44 percent of Taylor Morrison's board, compared to the 32 percent GEI index average.

Women make up 66 percent of Taylor Morrison's revenue-producing roles, compared to the 41 percent GEI index average.

Women represent 33 percent of Taylor Morrison's senior management, compared to the 30 percent GEI index average.

Taylor Morrison is among 44 percent of Bloomberg GEI companies that assess gender balance in machine learning to prevent algorithms from perpetuating gender biases.

As more companies aim to build inclusive work environments where all employees can thrive, Taylor Morrison recently expanded its family-forming benefits, in addition to its established paid parental leave and provided adoption assistance, to include fertility treatment and surrogacy allowances. Team members enrolled in any of Taylor Morrison's medical plans are now eligible for up to $20,000 in fertility benefits covering a range of treatments such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), fertility testing and restorative treatments. Taylor Morrison is also newly introducing financial support for surrogacy assistance.

2023 marks the eighth reporting cycle of the Bloomberg GEI, which sets the standard for transparent data reporting by giving companies the opportunity to disclose their commitment to gender equality and workplace gender-related practices. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

The 2023 GEI consists of 484 global companies, a 16 percent increase from last year, across 11 sectors and 54 industries, headquartered in 45 countries and region. For more information on the Bloomberg GEI, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

*Represents data submitted by Taylor Morrison for the 2023 GEI for fiscal year 2021 and averages provided by Bloomberg for their 2023 GEI.

