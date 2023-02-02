aurenz Presence Hub Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

KIRCHHEIM UNTER TECK, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aurenz GmbH today announced the availability of Presence Hub on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Microsoft Teams is becoming more and more popular as a communication and collaboration platform in companies. It is often used as a parallel system to an already existing telephone system. Running two communication platforms in parallel presents users with a serious challenge: there is no overall user presence status that applies across both systems. Users receive second calls to their telephony client while they are already in a conversation in the Teams client.

aurenz GmbH, which has been developing software solutions for telecommunication systems for 40 years, has now released the Presence Hub on Microsoft AppSource, a SaaS solution that solves this problem.

"The Presence Hub synchronizes the presence status of two communication systems in both directions and thus ensures that there is only one, common presence status. Second or parallel calls are thus suppressed, since a 'do not disturb' or a 'busy on busy' status applies in both systems. The users do not have to operate an additional tool, but use their communication clients as usual.

"During the development of the service, aurenz attached great importance to the fact that the service can be easily integrated in the customer's tenant. The result is a multi-tenant SaaS solution that can be conveniently obtained via Microsoft AppSource." said Heiko Elholm, CTO of aurenz GmbH.

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, "We're happy to welcome aurenz GmBH to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Presence Hub from aurenz to help customers meet their needs faster."

About aurenz

For 40 years aurenz has been working together with renowned sales partners worldwide. Aurenz GmbH, based in southern Germany, offers software solutions such as call analytics and accounting to optimize corporate communications. With over 40,000 installations from all industries, customers can rely on excellent service and know-how. With the Presence Hub as SaaS, aurenz now offer their customers a significant contribution to actively improve corporate communication.

