Crexi Partners with the CCIM Institute to Provide One-Stop Property Listing Services for All Designee Members

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi , the commercial real estate (CRE) industry's leading marketplace, data, and technology platform, today announced their partnership with the CCIM Institute.

The CCIM Institute has partnered with Crexi to create a Designee-only benefit, known as the CCIM Property Listing Service. CCIM Designees can now connect their Crexi and CCIM accounts for instant access to thousands of CCIM Designee listings across the country.

"The real estate industry is moving to a more collaborative model," said Mike DeGiorgio, founder and CEO of Crexi. "By partnering with the CCIM Institute, we're able to share market data on one platform which leads to a perfect solution for both organizations and our clients."

With this partnership, CCIM Designees can also subscribe to Crexi's PRO offering at a discounted annual rate, which includes higher rankings in property searches and AI generated property blasts resulting in more qualified buyers with full contact information provided. In addition, PRO members get full access to intelligence, research, and sales comps. Today, Crexi's database has over 13 million sales comparables in the United States, and 153 million property records with ownership contact information.

"We are thrilled to partner with Crexi on the new CCIM Property Listing Service, which exclusively features properties for sale and lease by CCIM Designees," said David Schnitzer, CCIM, 2023 Global President of the CCIM Institute. "Crexi's technology solution provides CCIMs across the country a fast, easy, and effective way to post or search for their next deal — with the added comfort of knowing that they will be working with a fellow CCIM Designee"

Crexi is proud to partner with the CCIM Institute who, for more than 55 years, remains the global standard for commercial real estate professionals, including appraisers, asset managers, brokers, developers, investors, lenders, and other allied professionals. Crexi remains the preferred provider for the National Association of REALTORS (R) (NAR), establishing a long history of quality up-to-date data to professionals who need access quickly and efficiently.

"The CCIM Institute constantly researches opportunities to help our Designees broaden their reach. With Crexi's vast database of commercial real estate listings and comps, we believe our Designee members will find this relationship an incredible benefit. It is all about making certain our Designees have access to some of the best CRE tools in the industry," said Schnitzer. "We are confident that our members will love this solution. We are helping make their transactions even more effective for their clients."

About Crexi

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (Crexi) is revolutionizing the way commercial real estate professionals transact by accelerating deal velocity and democratizing access to both properties and industry data. In 2015, Crexi embarked on a journey to transform the CRE industry: to create a single-source hub for stakeholders to market, analyze, and trade commercial property.

Today, Crexi empowers over 2 million buyers, brokers, and tenants each month to explore over $2 trillion of property value nationwide and has helped to close upward of $330 billion in transactions. Crexi's growing team of 350+ employees — based in Los Angeles with offices in Miami, New York, Dallas, Phoenix, and Raleigh — strive to create a centralized CRE marketplace with enhanced marketing, due diligence, and deal-closing tools to accelerate our users' success. For more information on Crexi, visit www.crexi.com .

About the CCIM Institute

The CCIM Institute created the language of global real estate investment. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 55 chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM Pin — real estate's most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies. In addition, membership in CCIM includes the industry's best technology and operational platform, allowing entrepreneurial and mid-sized businesses to compete with the largest multinational providers. Today, almost 70 percent of Designees hold the title of owner, partner, principal, or president, representing an exclusive worldwide referral network of 13,000 members in 30 countries. Ultimately, CCIM represents a larger vision of the commercial real estate provider, leveraging investment analysis, opinions of value, and underwriting to become a leader in sourcing capital, building a cash-flow vehicle, and ultimately creating value. Information at www.ccim.com .

