All-new, All-electric Ram 1500 REV to Debut During Big Game, Customer Reservations Now Open

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram brand's first EV pickup – the all-new Ram 1500 REV – debuts to the world in Big Game commercial

Consumers can reserve their spot in line and become part of the Ram Revolution with the exclusive Rev Insider+ membership program at RamREV.com

Ram 1500 REV product imagery and initial details now available on Ram.com

The introduction of the Ram 1500 REV marks the next step in the Ram brand's electrified journey, once again redefining the pickup truck segment

Production of the all-new Ram 1500 REV to begin next year

The all-new Ram 1500 REV – the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from the Ram Truck brand – makes its world debut today in a 60-second Big Game commercial. The standalone Ram Truck brand also announced today that customer reservations for the Ram 1500 REV are now open at RamREV.com.

"The Ram brand has redefined the pickup truck segment before and will once again with the all-new Ram 1500 REV," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers, and the Ram 1500 REV will be the first in a lineup of electrified solutions that will add to our current award-winning truck lineup. We are on an exciting electrification journey that will see Ram push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time."

Consumers can go to RamREV.com now to learn more about the all-new Ram 1500 REV, see newly released images, and secure their spot to pre-order a vehicle through the Rev Insider+ program. For a one-time $100 refundable fee, the program unlocks privileges that include a chance to reserve a place in line for pre-order and exclusive access to events, news and information about the Ram 1500 REV.

The Ram brand's commitment to offering a full portfolio of electrified solutions supports the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

Production of the all-new Ram 1500 REV begins next year.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

