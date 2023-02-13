BofA Community Development Banking Provides Record $7.85 Billion in Lending and Investing in 2022

Sixth Consecutive Record Year, Doubled Financing since 2016, by Providing Innovative Affordable Housing Financing Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Community Development Banking (CDB) provided $7.85 billion in loans, tax credit equity investments, and other real estate development solutions in 2022, surpassing a previous record of $6.7 billion in financing in 2021. In its sixth consecutive year of record growth, CDB doubled its financing since 2016.

CDB deployed $5.2 billion in debt commitments and $2.7 billion in investments to help build strong, sustainable communities through affordable housing and economic development across the country.

CDB also invested $200 million in Historic Tax Credits (HTC) and New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC). Our investments helped restore historically significant, and often unoccupied buildings; supported new job creation by financing mixed-use community/ health care centers, charter schools and other developments; and created more than 1,300 affordable and market rate housing units.

In 2022, CDB doubled the number of affordable housing units it financed in California since 2019. In that time, CDB has financed 96 multifamily developments that created over 10,000 units across 15 markets in California. These service-enriched affordable units -- in a state with outsized affordability issues -- will provide individuals and families the opportunity to improve their health, education and economic outcomes that are linked to safe, affordable housing.

In April 2021, Bank of America was the first bank to launch a $60 million fund, in partnership with Enterprise Community Partners' Equitable Path Forward initiative, to support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) developers and to help facilitate racial equality in housing. The fund closed its first deal in December 2022. CDB deployed more than $37 million in debt and equity financing for 3450 Eads in Washington, D.C., which will be developed by Neighborhood Development Company, a minority-owned, mission-driven real estate development and investment company based in D.C.

"In a year of extraordinary uncertainty from interest rates to inflation to supply chain disruptions, our clients relied on our expert advice and creative financing solutions to prepare for the unexpected," said Maria Barry, Community Development Banking national executive at Bank of America. "We continue to innovate how we drive progress with our goal remaining the same: providing a client-centric approach to help build safe, affordable housing that supports the communities where we live and work."

Many of the developments CDB financed in 2022 will include service-enriched programs to help position residents for success, including: community building activities, after-school programs for youth and family counseling; training programs, such as Better Money Habits®, resume workshops, computer training, job training and placement programs, small business coaching, and homebuyer seminars; and health and wellness programs such as health screenings, vaccination clinics, addiction recovery resources and nutrition programs.

From 2005 to 2022, Community Development Banking financed more than 276,000 housing units, of which the majority were affordable housing.

In 2022, CDB helped finance more than 13,000 housing units, including over 10,000 affordable housing units. Among them were:

2,175 units with supportive services.

2,600 units for seniors.

6,700 certified green units.

With its continued commitment to support racial equity and economic opportunity, CDB provided more than $630 million to minority- or women-led developers that resulted in the production of more than 1,900 housing units in 2022.

Bank of America Global Corporate and Investment Banking also provided more than $550 million in tax credit investments, bringing the 2022 total to $8.4 billion in affordable housing and economic development financing.

CDB delivers innovative financing solutions to help create affordable housing for individuals, families, seniors, veterans, the formerly homeless, and those with special needs. These efforts are part of the company's commitment to deploying capital to address global issues outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bank of America remains committed to helping address affordable housing in many ways. With innovative capital deployment, such as $15 billion Community Homeownership Commitment, the bank works through its lines of business, partnerships and philanthropic support to help provide safe and affordable housing. In 2022, the bank also supported affordable housing with $25 million in grants from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

