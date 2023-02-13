PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS CELEBRATED AS RICHARD M. ROBINSON LITERACY CHAMPION AWARD RECIPIENT FROM SCHOLASTIC

In partnership with the Council of the Great City Schools, the annual award honors advancing student literacy and includes a school library makeover for Jason Lee Elementary

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, with the Council of the Great City Schools (CGCS), a coalition of 78 of the nation's largest urban public school systems, announced Portland Public Schools as the second annual winner of the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award. Named in honor of the late Scholastic Chairman and CEO, this annual award recognizes a CGCS member school district for demonstrated progress in advancing reading achievement with the goal of further supporting gains by increasing access to digital and print books, magazines, and materials within the district.

"We are honored to celebrate Dick Robinson's legacy and the ever-present mission of Scholastic by recognizing this well-deserving district. Dick worked tirelessly to ensure kids connected with stories that reflect their own experience as well as the experiences of others. Scholastic is committed to expanding literacy for every child, as a gateway to equity and opportunity and as a means of preparing for the future. The research is clear that increasing access to books supports efforts of learning to read and reading to learn. We're excited to build upon the successes of Portland Public Schools," said Rose Else-Mitchell, President, Scholastic Education Solutions.

As the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award-winner, Portland Public Schools is provided the opportunity to select a site for a school library makeover. This spring, Jason Lee Elementary will receive a donation of more than 6,000 high-quality, age-appropriate books, a one-year site license to Scholastic Literacy Pro®, an award-winning blended learning program that provides 24/7 access to more than 2,500 fiction and nonfiction ebooks for purposeful independent reading, allowing personalized student choice while providing teachers with real-time data to inform instruction. Additionally, every enrolled student will receive a summer book pack of 10 titles to take home and own, encouraging independent reading beyond the classroom.

"The Council is proud to partner with Scholastic to present the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award to Portland Public Schools," said Council Executive Director Ray Hart. "The award is a fitting tribute to Richard, who throughout his life was a true champion for literacy. We appreciate Scholastic's generous support to provide an opportunity for urban school students to increase their literacy skills with access to high quality reading materials that will help them develop a lifelong interest in reading and ensure academic success."

"There is no more fundamental responsibility we have as educators than making sure every child can read," said Guadalupe Guerrero, Superintendent of Portland Public Schools."We're honored that our early literacy work has been recognized. We will continue to implement proactive measures to ensure our youngest scholars acquire a strong foundation in literacy."

About the Council of the Great City Schools:

The Council of the Great City Schools is the only national organization exclusively representing the needs of urban public schools. Composed of 78 large city school districts, its mission is to promote the cause of urban schools and to advocate for inner-city students through legislation, research and media relations. The organization also provides a network for school districts sharing common problems to exchange information, and to collectively address new challenges as they emerge to deliver the best possible education for urban youth. www.cgcs.org

About Portland Public Schools:

Portland Public Schools, founded in 1851, is Oregon's largest PK-12 school district, with more than 42,000 students in 81 schools. PPS aspires to graduate compassionate, critical thinkers who are able to collaborate to solve problems, and lead a more socially-just world. Central to this goal is affirming and operationalizing our deeply held community value of racial equity, social justice and inclusion. Learn more at pps.net.

About Scholastic:

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com .

