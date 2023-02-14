The New Motorsports Triple A-Team: Andy's Frozen Custard®, Austin Dillon and Anthony Alfredo

Andy's Frozen Custard announces expanded investment in NASCAR drivers, teams, tracks and on-site Show Car events at Andy's locations nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new A-Team in motorsports and it does not include Mr. T. Andy's Frozen Custard®, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, today announced an expanded investment in NASCAR through a partnership with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), driver Austin Dillon, B. J. McLeod Motorsports, and driver Anthony Alfredo. Fans can look forward to this new series of driver sponsorships in 2023, as well as a return to the popular 3-car paint scheme of years past, and a travelling Show Car program. Another bonus: the return of the Three-Crete Concrete, a motorsports themed treat sold nationally at all Andy's locations.

From left to right: Anthony Alfredo, driver of the No. 78 Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod Motorsports; Dana Kuntz, owner, Andy’s Frozen Custard; Andy Kuntz, CEO and owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard; Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing (PRNewswire)

Andy's expands investment in NASCAR drivers, teams, tracks and on-site Show Car events at Andy's locations nationwide

"We have had a relationship with RCR, Austin Dillon and Anthony Alfredo that began several years ago. We are excited to have them back for the 2023 season while we create more opportunities for our fans to enjoy the NASCAR experience with their family, friends and favorite frozen treats," said Andy Kuntz, CEO and owner of Andy's Frozen Custard. "Our motorsports alliance has allowed us to reach more fans and it has been very productive for our brand and our stores. The NASCAR/Andy's relationship has contributed to an increase in our national brand awareness and is also helping us grow almost as fast as the racecars we sponsor. We are on target to open nearly 28 new stores this year and have more than 100 in development."

Following are details of the expanded partnership:

Andy's will once again be sponsoring the Austin Dillon-driven No. 3 Chevrolet in this year's NASCAR Cup Series, which will debut on March 19 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Ambetter Health 400. Dillon, two-time NASCAR champion, Daytona 500 Champion, and Fall 2020 Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race winner, helped conceive a custom treat for Andy's which will again become available to fans on February 15 . The Three-Crete Concrete features Dillon's favorite toppings -- vanilla frozen custard, fresh banana, peanut butter and cookie dough – and will be available at all Andy's locations





Returning to the "A Team" in 2023 is Anthony Alfredo , who will be driving the No. 78 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27 and at Texas Motor Speedway on September 23 . Both races will be nationally televised.





Motorsports fans won't have to wait to go to the racetrack this year to get a taste of the excitement. On February 16 , Andy's will be launching a travelling Show Car program featuring either the 3-car or the 78-car that will visit at least half of all Andy's locations in 2023. Its first stop will be with the 3-car in Sanford, Florida , at the Andy's located at 4625 St. Johns Parkway. Scheduled from 3-8 p.m. , guests can enjoy $2 one-topping sundaes and a festive atmosphere. All in attendance can take photos with the car, hear the roar of its powerful engine, spin the prize wheel for free treats and merch, enjoy music and the chance to win free Andy's for a year. One lucky person will even win two free tickets to the Daytona 500!



The 3-car will also make appearances at the Grand Opening of Andy's Clearwater , located at 2190 Gulf to Bay Boulevard on February 17 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. , and at Andy's South Riverview , 14385 S. US Highway 301 in Wimauma on February 18 from 3 – 8 p.m. A full schedule of stops will soon be available on Andy's Frozen Custard social media channels.

Kuntz added, "I grew up in a family with a 30-year history of being motorsports fans and that tradition continues today with my extended Andy's family. Our company continues to support regional and developing drivers and we remain committed to being a part of the racing community for years to come."

About Andy's Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri by Andy's parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy's Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 37 years, giving ice cream the "cold shoulder" by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy's has grown into the nation's largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 127 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World's Finest Frozen Custard. Andy's also offers the 'Yum Squad Loyalty Club,' designed to say "thank you" to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.

Andy's Frozen Custard (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andy's Frozen Custard