Next-gen spreadsheet GRID announces GPT-3 formula copilot to empower modern teams

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic startup GRID is taking a bold new approach to spreadsheet formulas. With the launch of GRID Sheets, their all-in-one spreadsheet editor, GRID is unveiling a revolutionary AI formula copilot that leverages OpenAI's GPT-3 technology to suggest spreadsheet formulas based on a user's natural language prompts.

The formula assistant makes it easy for anyone, of any skill level, to quickly find and apply the spreadsheet formulas they need, even if they're encountering them for the first time.

GRID identified this particular application of GPT-3 as a major opportunity to support its vision of making numbers work friendlier – and more accessible – for everyone. "The formula assistant is a means to transcend a common knowledge barrier that many people take Excel courses to conquer," explains GRID founder & CEO Hjalmar Gislason. "GRID's formula assistant helps users explore an incredible range of real-world scenarios."

GRID Sheets is the first spreadsheet editor to offer integrated AI formula suggestions. And in a playful subversion of traditional formula syntax, GRID has replaced the equals sign with double slashes. In their words: "// is the new =".

Thousands of companies worldwide use GRID to explore data in a tangible way via interactive visualizations. GRID's collaborative surface ensures more effective analysis and better-informed, strategic decisions for every team.

The most popular use cases for GRID include financial planning & analysis, where analysts use GRID to build interactive forecasts and present their work at meetings, in marketing & sales where teams engage in fast-paced collaboration to produce campaign performance analysis and optimize their user funnel, as well as for founders who are seeking funding and need to create comprehensive revenue models and reports that they share with potential investors.

"GRID has the most powerful combination of features of any comparable product in its ecosystem. It's simply the best way for anyone, on any team, to create interactive presentations with combined data from spreadsheets, databases, and the web," says Gislason.

Combining a revolutionary AI formula copilot, the most powerful spreadsheet engine on the web, and a built-in spreadsheet editor, GRID is poised to bring major changes to the productivity landscape.

About GRID

GRID is the future of numbers. Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and data enthusiast Hjalmar Gislason and a group of fellow software veterans, GRID is the best all-in-one solution for visualizing and presenting data from spreadsheets & databases. Sign up at grid.is and start using GRID for free.

