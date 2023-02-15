Circa Announces New Partnership with BufferSprings

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa is pleased to announce our formal partnership with Boston-based BufferSprings, a training and consulting firm specializing in corporate veteran inclusion training and military acquisition programs. Circa is partnering with BufferSprings to provide its customers and prospects access to veteran recruitment, retention programs and veteran inclusive corporate trainings.

The purpose of this partnership is to improve diversity outcomes for organizations while supporting federal contractors with effective, sustainable and compliant military programs. BufferSprings will resell Circa's SaaS-based technology solutions to their customers. Circa will offer its customers and prospects access to BufferSprings' veteran recruitment and retention consulting services.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on an equitable playing field for organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams. The company is expanding its product and service offerings through meaningful partnerships as customers are seeking a more robust solution from industry leaders like Circa. BufferSprings is a recognized expert in building customized recruitment, engagement, and retention programs for companies looking to create effective and sustainable military talent initiatives.

"The partnership between Circa and BufferSprings symbolizes our profound commitment to helping organizations build diverse, high-performance teams and accelerating their success," Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa said. "Expanding our solutions to include military recruitment and veteran-inclusive corporate trainings helps our customers attract and retain talent, increase their bottom line, and ensure OFCCP and EEOC compliance."

"Our mission at BufferSprings is to eradicate underemployment within the military-connected community over the next 10 years, but we simply cannot do it alone," said Rob Arndt, CEO and Founder, BufferSprings. "We seek out great partners like Circa who inspire, educate, and equip forward-thinking companies to build better recruitment and retention programs for underrepresented groups like veterans. Whether you're just starting your journey or already on your way, join our combined mission to make systemic change."

To drive mutual success, Circa will showcase BufferSprings' veteran recruitment and consulting services to customers and prospects, feature them in marketing campaigns and work together on thought leadership content to drive qualified leads.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st-century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships, and in 2022 posted 8M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

About BufferSprings

BufferSprings is a Boston-based consulting and training firm founded in 2021. We are proud to be 100% service-disabled veteran-owned and operated.

Our team is passionate about connecting our corporate partners with the top talent from the greater military-connected community. But, more importantly, we are a mission-driven company with big goals to shake up a very stagnant industry.

Learn more about BufferSprings by visiting, www.buffersprings.com

Circa Logo

