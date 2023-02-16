FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI INTRODUCES 'CHEF'S GARDEN CLUB' AND 'MAUI WHALE WATCHERS', AND WELCOMES BACK CAMP MANITOU EXPERIENCES FOR YOUNG TRAVELERS

Four Seasons Maui Academy and Camp Manitou are back in session, providing children and teens opportunities to connect with each other and the destination.

WAILEA, Hawaii, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea welcomes Spring Break travelers with the relaunch of Four Seasons Maui Academy, a seasonal program replete with complimentary activities aimed at educating the resort's young guests, ages 5 to 12, on the destination's remarkable culture and environment. Returning March 13 to April 15, 2023, the academy fosters a genuine connection to Hawaii through the magic of hands-on learning and enchanting storytelling. This season, the Resort has expanded the programming to include two new activities: Chef's Garden Club and Maui Whale Watchers, which join the popular Ocean Aloha and Hawaiian Star Stories experiences.

Four Seasons Resort Maui welcomes Camp Manitou adventure camp designed for guests ages 9 to 17 years old. (PRNewswire)

Additionally, from April 1 to 14, 2023, the resort invites children ages 9 to 17 to join Camp Manitou , an adventure camp designed for the guests of Four Seasons Resort Maui. Pre-teens and teens will explore remarkable destinations around the island through counselor-led activities such as the Road to Hana, a kids-only Hawaiian Star Stories with Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka, surfing excursions, island hikes, and more. For parents and younger siblings that don't want to be left out of the fun, Camp Manitou also offers customizable family days.

"We are excited to expand our Spring Break offerings for children of all ages," says Four Seasons Resort Maui General Manager Ben Shank. "From the new Four Seasons Maui Academy programs to the adventure activities through Camp Manitou, we look forward to helping our youngest visitors build a meaningful bond with the island's natural surroundings and culture."

Four Seasons Academy Spring Break complimentary schedule:

Ocean Aloha

Mondays | 10am-11am

Discover Maui's unique marine life through interactive learning led by a Maui Ocean Center Marine Naturalist, including sea turtle activities and an Ocean Explorer Live Touch Pool with sea stars, sea cucumbers and sea urchins. The experience, developed to instill the importance of caring for the ocean, includes a special gift: Hawai'i Sea Turtle Rescue, a Fabien Cousteau Ocean Expeditions children's book.

NEW: Chef's Garden Club

Tuesdays | 10am-11am

Join Kumu (teacher) Taylor, Four Seasons Resort Maui Sustainability Manager, on a seed-to-spoon journey designed to help children better understand the origins of food. Weekly Chef's Garden Club meetings include planting seeds, harvesting seasonal produce, meeting the Resort's chefs, and a complimentary treat (think house-made chocolate chip mint ice cream!) that highlights the children's harvest.

*Chef's Garden Club is available year-round.

NEW: Maui Whale Watchers

Wednesdays | 10am-11am

Calling all whale watchers! Led by Kumu (teacher) Taylor, Four Seasons Resort Maui Sustainability Manager, children will not only head to the beach for whale-watching from the resort but will learn about migratory paths, why whales come to Maui's warm waters and paint pictures of the majestic mammals.

Hawaiian Star Stories

Saturdays | 8pm-830pm

Cozy up under Maui's starry skies, as Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka recounts the history of Polynesian wayfinders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands. Families will learn about the spiritual connection that voyagers have to the Hawaiian Islands, their ancestors, and the environment.

*Recommended for children 8 and older. Must be accompanied by a guardian.

Four Seasons Maui Academy and Camp Manitou join the resort's complimentary Kids for All Seasons day camp, as well as a long list of activities and amenities available to families year-round.

Reservations for Four Seasons Maui Academy classes are required. Contact the concierge at concierge.maui@fourseasons.com or (808) 874-8000. Reservations for Camp Manitou can be confirmed directly at campmanitou-fs.com.

