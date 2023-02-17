Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Announces Pediatric Certified Duchenne Care Center, Phoenix Children's

Leading Duchenne Organization Expands Certification of Clinics that Provide Optimal Care for People with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with 1st Clinic in Southwest

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), announced the expansion of their renowned Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC) Program with the certification of Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric healthcare systems. This addition to the CDCC Program is the first certification in the state of Arizona, and expands the network as the first center to capture the broader Duchenne and Becker population living in the Southwest.

Rachel Schrader, MS, APRN, CPNP-PC, PPMD's Vice President of Clinical Care and Education acknowledges the significance of the program's growth to include Phoenix Children's, as it expands the CDCC program in an area ripe for expansion of care for patients living with dystrophinopathy who otherwise often traveled a great distance to receive care at a CDCC.

"PPMD is mindful of the presence of care deserts throughout the country. We recognize the great needs of families in the Southwest living with dystrophinopathy, including those in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and beyond. This certification fills a critical gap for the network and offers optimal care to families in the area who are greatly in need. We are really thankful for the efforts of the team at Phoenix Children's to achieve certification and are thrilled to announce their certification to the community today," said Schrader. "Phoenix Children's has done a wonderful job collaborating with Duchenne families in the community over the past several years to develop and refine their program to best serve the complex needs of families with Duchenne and Becker, and we are thrilled to see the fruits of that labor, as observed during our certification committee's site visit in September."

Phoenix Children's serves a growing number of patients with dystrophinopathy – many of whom travel from out-of-state to seek care. "This certification gives parents and guardians the peace of mind knowing their child is receiving evidence-based, state-of-the-art care. By further expanding access to even more clinical trials, we are offering transformational therapies even closer to home," said Dr. Saunder Bernes, pediatric neurologist and director, neuromuscular program at Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's. "In addition to this certification, our program continues to grow with the addition of expanded clinic days and more providers available to patients."

PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program supports standardized, comprehensive care and services for all people living with Duchenne. Certification means centers maintain the highest standards in clinical and sub-specialty services, rapidly apply new evidence-based knowledge, minimize heterogeneity in clinical research outcomes, and comply with standards in clinical care that were established by the CDC's Care Considerations. As part of its ongoing mission to end Duchenne, PPMD continues to insist that all people with Duchenne receive comprehensive care.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT PHOENIX CHILDREN'S

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for nearly 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

