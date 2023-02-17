Smarter Sorting Rebrands as SmarterX, a Data Platform Helping 1,700+ Clients Across Retail and Consumer Goods to Better Manage Products Through the Supply Chain

Smarter Sorting Rebrands as SmarterX, a Data Platform Helping 1,700+ Clients Across Retail and Consumer Goods to Better Manage Products Through the Supply Chain

The new name reflects the company's solutioning, data services and APIs that are helping clients with compliance, automation, logistics, and sustainability.

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarter Sorting, a leader in using data to transform retail operations from compliance to sustainability, today announced the rebranding of Smarter Sorting to SmarterX™.

SmarterX™ connects product data to a complex regulatory landscape, empowering intelligent and sustainable decision making for retailers and brands. (PRNewswire)

SmarterX links product data to complex regulations and empowers sustainable decision-making for retailers and brands.

SmarterX is a retail and consumer goods data company that provides product intelligence, regulatory classifications, and decisioning to retailers, consumer goods companies and the logistics industry. The product intelligence provided by SmarterX helps its clients make, move and market products in the most compliant, efficient, and sustainable ways possible.

The company's rebrand and new name follows a year of 3X growth. In 2022, the company added new clients from the retail and consumer goods industries, as well as developing new integrations with retail inventory software and non-profits such as Feeding America. At the same time, SmarterX has relocated its headquarters to Boulder, Colorado, a city known as a magnet for technology companies and sustainability entrepreneurs.

"We're proud of our roots and we're passionate about our evolution." said Jacqueline Claudia, CEO of SmarterX. "From the start, we focused on helping companies and organizations comply with environmental regulations. Today, we're achieving our early vision for the company to not only power better waste diversion but also help our clients and their partners, up and down the supply chain, be more efficient and more sustainable."

New APIs, including SmarterX's unique Back of Store Solution (BOSS™) APIs, are helping retailers be more sustainable while reducing costs. Moreover, the company's ability to send valuable data such as fast, accurate shipping classifications is helping companies make better choices when it comes to ecommerce, environmental impact, and supply chain automation.

Dave Andre who recently joined SmarterX as Chief Product and Technology Officer - and has extensive experience including Group CTO at Trustly and Founder & CEO at Cartera - noted that, "The new name, SmarterX, is fitting for a company that helps retailers, brands and supply chain partners in many unique ways make accurate real-time decisions for more sustainable and profitable business."

He went on to add, "Our extensive product data, including chemical formulation, computational chemistry analytics, and detailed rules engine, powers the many ways we're helping our clients. From transportation to storage and from verifying ingredient-free claims to ensuring returns are sustainably handled, SmarterX enables enterprises to make mission-critical product handling decisions that are good for business and the planet."

About SmarterX™

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, SmarterX, formerly known as Smarter Sorting, helps companies make better decisions to make, market, and move consumer products. Its customers include the world's biggest CPG brands, leading warehouse clubs, big box retail, and national grocery chains. The company's customers use its Product Intelligence Platform™ to gain product insights and identify how to best handle consumer products across the supply chain, to remain compliant, avoid fines, and reduce their environmental impact. The company has won awards for innovation and impact, including Fast Company's World Changing Ideas and Most Innovative Companies, BuiltIn's Best Place to Work, as well as a Real Leader Impact Award and the SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award. SmarterX is an Unreasonable Impact company. Learn more at smarterx.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Rizk, SmarterX

press@smarterx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmarterX