Georgia's Premier Public University for Health and Cyber Sciences Accelerates Growth of Online Programs

Augusta University Online to launch a suite of three degree programs to help meet growing labor market demand

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusta University , Georgia's public comprehensive research university for health and cyber sciences, today announced the next phase of growth for its ambitious digital learning initiative, Augusta University Online . Working closely with the instructional design firm iDesign, Augusta University is reimagining and defining the next-generation student experience for online offerings across the institution. Through this collaboration, Augusta University will launch a Master of Public Health, Master of Science in Information Security Management and Master of Education to help students build skills that employers need most.

"Meeting the fast-changing needs of today's workforce drives us to design educational experiences that are not only tightly aligned with employer needs, but also offered in the flexible formats that today's learners demand and expect," said Marc Austin, PhD, associate provost and dean of Augusta University Online. "This is about expanding access to degrees as well as short-term credentials that can help mid-career professionals refine their skills and advance their careers. This next phase of growth into online education will expand our reach and impact, both within the state of Georgia and beyond."

To build its suite of online courses and degree programs, the university is working with iDesign to transform the course content from its popular on-campus programs into online courses and certificates.

As part of a strategic planning process aimed at accelerating the growth of its online programs, Augusta University Online leaders have been collecting data on the needs and educational and career goals of prospective students. Over the next several years, instructional design experts will collaborate with administrators, staff and faculty to redesign the orientation and onboarding experience for online students and the overall learner experience within online courses.

The Augusta University Online initiative will collaborate across the university to develop online program support, including marketing, admissions, information technology and student success. The university's existing online portfolio of more than 20 certificates and degrees will transition to Augusta University Online while the new online programs are developed. Each of the new online courses will be developed and taught by Augusta University faculty experts. The program is expected to launch in fall of 2023 and will use cutting-edge synchronous teaching methods coupled with professional video production and course design.

"There's been a surge in interest in online programs among students across the country who are looking to advance their careers or develop new skills required in today's fast-changing workforce landscape," said Paxton Riter, co-founder and CEO of iDesign. "This is about building the internal capacity to design and launch high-quality online courses and translate the quality and rigor of the in-person experience into a virtual and online environment."

For more information on the university's new offerings, visit augusta.edu/online.

