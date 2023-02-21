National Tech, Cyber Security Leaders and Startups to Gather in Beaufort, SC

BEAUFORT, S.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaufort is becoming a rising center for cyber business and education in the Southeast and two upcoming events are at the center. In March, Beaufort will again host South Coast Cyber Center's 2nd Annual South Coast Cyber Summit and the Beaufort Digital Corridor's Techstars Startup Weekend.

"We are excited to host the South Coast Cyber Summit and Techstars Startup Weekend as they will showcase Beaufort's potential as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and education. These events will help us build a community of like-minded individuals, foster partnerships, and drive economic growth in the region," said Jess O'Brien, executive director of the Beaufort Digital Corridor.

Details on each event include:

2nd Annual South Coast Cyber Summit —hosted by the South Coast Cyber Center and taking place March 20-21 , this year's summit features speakers from government, industry and academia, including United States Representative Nancy Mace . Tailored for current and rising leaders in cybersecurity, the Summit is designed for attendees to immerse themselves in discussions regarding the latest cybersecurity trends and gain insights into security strategies and emerging cyber threats faced by businesses.

Techstars Startup Weekend— hosted by the Beaufort Digital Corridor, this three-day event is built to foster and advocate for tech entrepreneurship. Taking place from March 24-26 and open to all levels, the weekend provides attendees with networking, tech mentorship and a startup pitch competition with a chance to win $10,000 in prizes.

Over the past three years, the Beaufort region has seen a 200 percent increase in tech- and cyber-related meetings and events hosted by area hospitality partners. On average, these events along with cyber related grants from state and federal sources have over a $2 million economic impact on the region. In addition to the returning events taking place in March, other key activities include the opening of the University of South Carolina Beaufort Cyber Lab and a new Technical College Cyber Lab.

"Cybersecurity is arguably one of, if not the, most important issue of our time. Hosting events like the Summit and Startup Weekend in Beaufort year after year is positioning the region as an up-and-coming destination for some of the nation's brightest minds," added Warren Parker, chairman of the South Coast Cyber Center.

To learn more about the Cyber Security Summit, visit https://www.southcoastcybersummit.com and the Techstars Startup Weekend, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/517996350027.

