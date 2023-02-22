Birdy Grey Announces Steve Zawada as COO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdy Grey is proud to announce that Steve Zawada has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Zawada is a retail executive with over 20 years in the business, leading startups and established brands like The Limited and Abercrombie & Fitch. Most recently, Steve co-founded the plus-sized women's fashion brand ELOQUII Design Inc. and helped build the brand from the ground up and grew a team with offices in New York and Ohio.

Grace Lee, Founder and CEO of Birdy Grey, says, "We are thrilled to have Steve join Birdy Grey as COO. His years of executive leadership experience and deep understanding of women's apparel makes him the right choice to lead operations. He will play a critical role in unlocking Birdy Grey's multi-year growth plan, and we couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead."

Monica Ashauer, Co-Founder and COO of Birdy Grey, says, "Handing over the operational reigns to a seasoned leader like Steve is a game changer for Birdy Grey. His expertise will give a ton of leverage to our talented team and pave the way for the next horizon of growth."

Zawada says, "I am so excited to join such an established and winning company. The Birdy Grey team has built a successful e-commerce business with so many new opportunities yet to come."

Zawada joins the company on the heels of some exciting milestones, including the announcement of Liyan Shen as CFO and accolades like the prestigious Inc. 5000 list (#305), Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Influence in 2022, and one of the Best Tech/Ecomm Businesses in the inaugural Entreprenista 100 Awards.

About Birdy Grey:

Birdy Grey is a direct-to-consumer brand whose mission is to celebrate and elevate friendships during one of the most important milestones in a person's life: THE WEDDING.

Founded in 2017 by best friends Grace Lee (CEO & Founder) and Monica Ashauer (COO & Co-Founder), Birdy Grey offers affordable bridesmaid dresses under $100, and fun gifts and accessories for everyone in the bridal party. Brides and bridesmaids alike count on Birdy Grey for their most important day—so much so that we've dressed over half a million bridesmaids (and counting) in less than 5 years.

Featured as one of the Best Places to Buy Bridesmaid Dresses Online by The Knot, Brides Magazine, PopSugar, Business Insider and more, Birdy Grey recently ranked #305 on Inc 5000's List of Fastest Growing US Companies 2022.

