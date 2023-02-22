Center for Reproductive Medicine Welcomes Fertility Specialist and Published Researcher to its Renowned Team of Providers

In addition to welcoming Dr. Seif Sadek, the Central Florida fertility leader launches

a new website to enhance the patient experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Reproductive Medicine (CRM), part of the global fertility network, The Prelude Network ® , announces the addition of Dr. Seif Sadek to its team of leading fertility providers. The fertility leader also launches today a new website designed to enhance the patient experience and better educate patients on their reproductive options.

Based in Central Florida with locations in Celebration and Winter Park, CRM has been providing state-of-the-art fertility care to aspiring parents since 1985. Its team of reproductive endocrinologists and fertility specialists (REI), embryologists, and support staff provide individualized treatment plans for a full spectrum of female- and male-related fertility services, including diagnostics, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, genetic testing and screening, and LGBTQ+ fertility services, among others.

Dr. Sadek, a reproductive endocrinologists and fertility specialist (REI), received his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in Doha, Qatar and completed his residency and fellowship at Eastern Virginia Medical School-The Jones Institute in Norfolk, Virginia. He is an award-winning fertility provider recognized in 2018 by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) with a Best Research Award. Dr. Sadek's research is published in numerous journals, including the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics. He is a member of ACOG, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), and the Society of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI).

"I am honored to join the CRM team and become part of this established medical practice where I can contribute my research, skills, and passion in fertility medicine to help every aspiring parent build their family," says Dr. Sadek. "I look forward to working alongside my esteemed colleagues, learning their best practices, and imparting my own insight into fertility care to help reach our collaborative goal of patient success."

In addition to expanding access to quality fertility services through the addition of Dr. Sadek, today CRM launched its new website. IVF-Orlando.com enhances the patient experience through a more user-friendly interface, easier navigation and functionality, and a brand-new design that underscores a patient's reproductive options and the services available to help them become parents.

"CRM's goal is to ensure that every aspiring parent who interacts with us, whether through our website or directly with our dedicated medical team, can access premium care," says Dr. Randall Loy, REI and Managing Partner at CRM. "The expansion of our physician team with the addition of Dr. Sadek and the launch of our enhanced online platform deliver on these goals. We look forward to the contributions Dr. Sadek will make to our clinic and, most importantly, our patients."

About the Center for Reproductive Medicine

Center for Reproductive Medicine is committed to helping patients achieve their dreams of parenthood by offering uncompromising clinical excellence and truly compassionate care.

Since 1985, CRM providers have helped thousands of Central Florida patients build their families. Combining decades of experience with state-of-the-art technology, CRM is known for providing individualized treatment plans and the most cost-efficient options to give our patients every chance of conception.

From helping to conceive central Florida's first IVF baby to leveraging the latest robotic and minimally invasive reproductive techniques, CRM has always been on the leading edge of technology.

About The Prelude Network ®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine, and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

