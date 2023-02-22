Qeros creates a next generation decentralized architecture that enables highly secure data and transaction processing at speeds in excess of 1.5M TPS

Qeros creates a next generation decentralized architecture that enables highly secure data and transaction processing at speeds in excess of 1.5M TPS

Built on AI and novel DLT, Qeros is designed to empower AI, big data, IoT, cybersecurity, HealthTech and FinTech — at scale.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qeros, an AI-driven enterprise layer 1 distributed ledger technology (DLT) company, has developed a patented architecture that focuses on solving the decentralization, speed and security trilemma, potentially propelling many industries into a new era.

Qeros creates a next generation decentralized architecture that enables data processing at speeds in excess of 1.5M TPS.

"As more and more transactions occur every second and AI increasingly fully ingests an expanding sea of data, faster and more secure architectures are needed to handle this unprecedented growth," commented David Granzotti , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Qeros.

During phase 1 of development, Qeros surpassed 1.5 million transactions per second (TPS), which does not represent an upper limit. Given that the Qeros architecture scales horizontally, its throughput can be increased dynamically within minutes by adding nodes to the network. Qeros tested just under 500 nodes at a cost of $26 per node/month or approximately $13,000 /month*, which is a fraction of the cost of the heavier nodes required by other DLT architectures.

"These numbers represent a significant new standard in speed and cost efficiency in the DLT market," commented Randall Williams , Chief Marketing Officer of Qeros.

Up until now, DLT has seen few production use cases due to previous technical limitations. Qeros has the potential to drastically expand the use cases of DLT by allowing Qeros to drive the future of AI, big data, IoT, cybersecurity, HealthTech, FinTech and others.

Qeros' next-generation architecture positions it to be the backbone of a new era in data and transaction processing.

*Qeros and On-chain storage costs not included in figure.

About Qeros

Qeros is operated by a group of serial entrepreneurs, executives and advisors with extensive experience in AI, DLT, cloud, software development, finance, healthcare and marketing. For more info, visit: www.qeros.io.

Securities Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, any securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only by means that are in compliance with applicable securities and other laws, including Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Press Contact

Randall Williams

Chief Marketing Officer

info@qeros.io

T: +1 512 697 9337

View original content:

SOURCE Qeros