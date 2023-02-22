Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Alabama

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that LAH Real Estate, Inc. has joined the network and will now operate as LAH Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in Alabama and its seventh office in the state.

The firm, co-owned by Maurice Humphries, Tom Carruthers, Charles Robinson, Mike Graham, and Coke Williams, will serve the city of Birmingham and the surrounding area, with offices in Homewood, Mountain Brook, and Hoover.

"The luxury market in Birmingham has seen tremendous growth, according to local records," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The area is known for its medical and research community and growing tech presence with notable companies such as, Shipt, making Birmingham their home. We are thrilled to welcome LAH Sotheby's International Realty and the entire team to our global network and we look forward to putting the strength of the Sotheby's International Realty brand behind their business."

"Our mission is to be a company where clients and our associates always come first," said Humphries. "Our vision has always been to be the leading team of real estate professionals committed to quality service and results. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty offers our firm unprecedented levels of support, as well as the opportunity for global exposure and recognition. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the highest level of service and expertise as a part of the Sotheby's International Realty family."

The company consists of 160 sales associates and currently operates four offices in the region.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. LAH Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

