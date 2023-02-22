TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RENEWS, GROWS & ESTABLISHES NEW PARTNERSHIPS WITH MULTIPLE COMMERCIAL ENTITIES

Speedy Cash , WinStar World Casino and Resort, CoServ, Zimmerer Kubota and The Dallas Morning News continue their long-standing programs

Niece Equipment Named Official Partner and Yesway's Allsup's Convenience Stores named Official Convenience Store of Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Motor Speedway is proud to announce the renewal of multiple commercial partnerships as well as two new partnerships with Texas-based companies as the 2023 motorsports season gets underway.

Speedy Cash, WinStar World Casino and Resort, CoServ, Zimmerer Kubota and The Dallas Morning News will remain in their current roles with TMS throughout these multi-year partnerships. Yesway's Allsup's Convenience Stores and Niece Equipment have both entered into multi-year agreements to be Official Partners of Texas Motor Speedway.

"Partnerships mean everything in the sports business world so it's very gratifying to announce that strong companies like Speedy Cash, WinStar World Casino and Resort, CoServ, Zimmerer Kubota and The Dallas Morning News are continuing their partnerships and support of Texas Motor Speedway," said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. "It's just as gratifying to announce our new relationships with Niece Equipment and Yesway's Allsup's Convenience Stores as Official Partners of Texas Motor Speedway. We look forward to winning with these partners in developing an exciting, successful, and memorable year of racing and events at Texas Motor Speedway."

The following is a look at those relationships:

Speedy Cash – continuing its entitlement partnership for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250, as well as naming rights of the SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane, where Texas Motor Speedway's unique and world-renowned post-race celebrations are held. The partnership began in 2019.





WinStar World Casino and Resort – the casino-resort with more games than any other casino in the world located along I-35 at theborder retains its naming rights of the WinStar World Casino and Resort Lone Star Circle Reserved Camping area, the largest of the speedway's five camping locations. WinStar has been a partner of Texas Motor Speedway since 2006 through various race entitlements, on-site signage, and its sponsorship of the reserved campgrounds.

CoServ – since 2020, CoServ has participated in a broad spectrum of activities at the speedway, from its onsite presence at all NASCAR and INDYCAR weekends to honoring teachers and first responders during those events. CoServ also supported the efforts of Denton County and other local area school districts to honor more than 14,000 graduates of the 2019-2020 school year with in-person graduation ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway during the pandemic.





Zimmerer Kubota – since 2019, Zimmerer Kubota has supplied Texas Motor Speedway with the equipment to pull the speedway's trams on race weekends and other major events like the Ducks Unlimited Expo as well as equipment to maintain the grounds of the 1,500-acre facility. Locally owned and operated, Zimmerer Kubota has six locations to serve you throughout the metroplex: Fort Worth , Denton , Decatur , Cleburne , Gainesville , and Van Alstyne .





The Dallas Morning News – serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1885, the award-winning Dallas Morning News will continue as an Official Partner of Texas Motor Speedway, a relationship which began in 2005. The partnership has evolved over time to include SportsDay Qualifying Day powered by The Dallas Morning News in addition to a multitude of other promotional programs.





Niece Equipment - the Buda, Texas -based company was founded by Al Niece , who in 1997 founded Niece Motorsports, which fields No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado full-time for Carson Hocevar and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado full-time for Lawless Alan. Whatever the watering application – compaction, providing dust control, delivering fire-prevention and protection, or growing vegetation, Niece Water Trucks are built for the toughest jobs. Niece Equipment has a 10,000-square-foot facility in Fort Worth .





Allsup's Convenience Stores - Yesway, parent company of Allsup's Convenience Stores, and TMS have reached a multi-year agreement as the new Official Convenience Store of Texas Motor Speedway. Beginning September 2023 , Yesway will open an Allsup's stand-alone store location onsite at Texas Motor Speedway as a destination for fans to stock up on all items for race weekend. Yesway will also be opening a first-of-its-kind Allsup's Express Grab and Go concept inside Gate 4 on the Texas Motor Speedway main concourse offering Allsup's world famous burritos and other Allsup's favorites. Allsup's headquarters are in Fort Worth, Texas .

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Texas Indy 375 headlines a two-day race weekend that also features the SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Series race on Saturday, April 1 (3:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM). The weekend culminates Sunday, April 2, with the running of the Texas Indy 375 beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT (TV: NBC, Radio: SiriusXM, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Texas Motor Speedway's 2023 events schedule consists of everything from the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader and the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend, car shows and competitions and the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four-day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, C-10 Nationals, Fuel Fest Good Guys, LS Fest and then wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway's 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports stadiums in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the world's largest TV that make it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Since opening in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has generated an annual economic impact of approximately $300 million to the North Texas region. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.

