Betterware Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX), ("Betterware" or the "Company"), announced today its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022. The figures presented in this report are expressed in nominal Mexican Pesos (Ps.) unless otherwise noted, presented, and approved by the Board of Directors, prepared in accordance with IFRS, and may include minor differences due to rounding. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 am (Eastern Time) on February 24, 2023, to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

4Q2022 Highlights

Group The strategic acquisition of Jafra, completed in 2022, places us in a more resilient position with valuable and diversified product portfolios.

Strong balance sheet even after increased leverage due to the acquisition.

Cash flow generation strengthens in 4Q22; this allows us to reduce leverage and resume dividend payments. Betterware Market share increases from 4% in 2019 to 8% in 2022 and net revenue of more than 2 times our pre-pandemic comparable period (2019) after distribution network stabilization period. Current trends allow us to be optimistic about our near-term future.

Improved gross margin due to price increases and efficient cost control. Restructured operating expenses, aligning our operation to the expected level of revenue in 1Q23, while maintaining our flexible cost structure.

Reinforced our incentive programs in 4Q22 to improve incorporation and retention rates our associates and distributors.

New sales staff in place to increase in-person presence with our distributors and associates after the return to normality should drive engagement and motivation going forward.

New Betterware+ App launched during 2H 2022 that will finish roll-out in February 2023. It offers improved capabilities for our sales network to increase their efficiency and productivity and allows for easier incorporation of new associates and distributors. Jafra Mexico Finished 2022 as the consolidated market leaders in the fragrance division in Mexico, continuously introducing successful innovation that strengthens our product portfolio.

Higher than expected net revenue due to sequential growth in our consultant base, coupled with higher activity rates from our consultants and leaders.

Higher than expected EBITDA and EBITDA Margin due to higher revenues and efficient cost and expense controls, according to corporate guidelines.

Relocation of R&D team from the US to Queretaro, Mexico, allows us to reduce our R&D expenses by 40% and reduce time-to-market of new products from 18 to 8 months.

Strategy in 2023 focused on growth of our leaders and consultants' growth, with incentive programs improved to increase retention, incorporation, and reactivation rates. Jafra USA Relevant changes in management, including new CEO Karalee Mora, to execute new strategy for JAFRA USA turnaround.

In the process of implementing new commercial strategies to achieve its long-term growth potential, including a simplification of incentive programs to our sales network and simplifying consultant registration process, among other initiatives.

Net revenue represents 10% the Group's 4Q2022 net revenue. Still low, but it represents a significant opportunity for the company due to the size of US market

4Q2022 and Fiscal 2022 Selected Financial Information



4Q2022 4Q2021 % 2022 2021 % Net Revenue $3,229,328 $2,182,069 48.0 % $11,499,225 $10,039,668 14.5 % Gross Margin 69.7 % 53.7 % 1,605 bps 68.2 % 56.2 % 1,198 bps EBITDA $566,282 $368,775 53.6 % $2,212,962 $2,746,830 (19.4 %) EBITDA Margin 17.5 % 16.9 % 64 bps 19.2 % 27.4 % 812 bps Free Cash Flow $877,803 $218,428 301.9 % $1,111,307 $1,076,382 3.2 % Net Income $209,331 $191,819 9.1 % $735,139 $1,804,590 (59.3 %) EPS $5.62 $5.14 9.3 % $19.73 $48.81 (59.6 %) Net Debt / TTM EBITDA 2.6x 0.1x - - - - Interest Coverage Ratio (TTM) 3.4x 35.1x - - - -

Message From Betterware's Chairman

We ended 2022 proud of our significant accomplishments during the period and confident in our Group's prospects for the future.

During the year, we successfully completed the acquisition of Jafra's operations in Mexico and the US, along with Jafra's trademark rights worldwide. This acquisition is essential for our future growth opportunities, as it adds to the Group an attractive portfolio of products that diversify our offer, giving greater stability to our financial strength in changing business environments. Nine months after completing the acquisition, the company has already shown better-than-expected performance, both in top and bottom lines, especially in Jafra Mexico where our base of consultants and leaders increased steadily since the acquisition, increasing the top line, while synergies and cost efficiencies achieved in a short period of time have resulted in margin expansion and cashflow generation improvement for the company.

For Betterware, 2022 was extremely challenging due to adverse macroeconomic conditions and a steeper-than-expected decline in our network of associates and distributors in the aftermath of the pandemic, following the extraordinary growth of 2020 and the first half of 2021. During the period, we focused on stabilizing our network; we are proud of the progress so far, especially during the second half of the year, which led us to finish 2022 with sales and sales network two times the size of our pre-pandemic level (2019). Yet, we recognize there is plenty of room to improve our incorporation and retention rates, and we are taking the necessary actions that should result in the return to growth in our distribution base and, consequently, in our net revenue. In addition to implementing activities to increase revenues, during the second half of the year, we restructured the company's operating expenses, which allowed us to end 2022 with a lower cost structure that is better aligned our expectation for 2023 revenues. Overall, we believe the performance we delivered in 2023 demonstrates the flexibility of our business model and our ability to quickly adapt to different conditions to preserve our profitability through efficient cost control and a reduction of our operating expenses given our mostly variable cost structure.

We move forward as a diversified group, with cosmetics and discretionary products in our portfolio, and unique brands in different market segments in Mexico and the USA. We intend to leverage the acquisition of JAFRA to bring Betterware to the US by the end of 2023. Central America is also a natural expansion opportunity for our Group, and we will be working this year to enter the region in 2024. We will go to South America until 2025, starting with Colombia and Peru.

While the macro-economic environment remains challenging and uncertain worldwide, we are confident that the initiatives we are implementing in Betterware and Jafra will result in near and long-term revenue growth, increased profitability, and value creation to our shareholders.

Luis G. Campos

Executive Chairman of the Board

Group's Consolidated Financial Results

Net Revenue

Consolidated net revenue for 4Q2022 increased 48.0% to Ps. 3,229.3M from Ps. 2,182.1M in 4Q2021, mainly attributed to the inclusion of Jafra Mexico and Jafra USA results during 2022, which during the quarter accounted for 47% and 10% of consolidated net revenue, respectively. Comparable net revenue, which only includes Betterware's net revenue, decreased 37.1% YoY mostly due to a lower average associates and distributors base, partially offset by a higher average associate order.

For the Year, consolidated net revenue increased 14.5% to Ps. 11,499.2M from Ps. 10,039.7M in 2021. This increase is explained by the Jafra acquisition, completed in April 2022. Comparable net revenue decreased by 36.9% due to lower average active associates and distributors and lower activity rates.

Gross Margin

Consolidated gross margin for 4Q2022 expanded 1,605-bps to 69.7%, compared to 53.7% in 4Q2021. Margin expansion is mainly explained by the inclusion of Jafra Mexico and Jafra USA results during 2022, which have a higher gross margin profile than Betterware, at 80.7% and 76.1%, respectively, coupled with a 233-bps margin expansion in Betterware due to product price increases, the normalization of international freight prices and lower raw material prices.

For the Year, the consolidated gross margin expanded 1,198-bps due to the inclusion of Jafra Mexico and Jafra USA to our results and a 186-bps margin expansion in Betterware.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Consolidated EBITDA for 4Q2022 increased 53.6% to Ps. 566.3M from Ps. 368.8M in 4Q2021, largely attributed to the inclusion of Jafra Mexico and Jafra USA results during 2022, which during the quarter accounted for Ps. 333.4M and Ps. 19.6M, respectively, and partially offset by a decline in EBITDA for Betterware. Comparable EBITDA for 4Q2022 decreased 42.2%.

Consolidated EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded 64-bps mainly explained by a higher-than-expected EBITDA margin in Jafra Mexico and a positive EBITDA contribution from Jafra USA, partially offset by a 138-bps margin contraction in Betterware due to lower operating leverage.

For the Year, consolidated EBITDA decreased 19.4% to Ps. 2,213.0M from Ps. 2,746.8M in 2021, mostly due to lower operating leverage in Betterware, which led to an 812-bps consolidated EBITDA margin contraction. Comparable EBITDA margin for the year contracted 509-bps mainly explained by a lower operating leverage, partially offset by gross margin expansion and the reduction of fixed operating costs to align with our current level of sales in Betterware.

Net Income and EPS

Consolidated Net Income for 4Q2022 increased 9.1% to Ps. 209.3M from Ps. 191.8M in 4Q2021, essentially explained by the inclusion of Jafra Mexico and Jafra USA to our results, partially offset by a lower operating leverage in Betterware and a 590% increase in interest expenses due to the Jafra Acquisition completed in April 2022, coupled with higher interest rates in Mexico. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for 4Q2022 was Ps. 5.62, compared to Ps. 5.14 in 4Q2021.

For the year, consolidated Net Income decreased 59.3% to Ps. 735.1M from Ps. 1,804.6M in 2021, mainly explained by a lower operating leverage and a 617% increase in interest expenses due to the Jafra Acquisition, coupled with higher interest rates in Mexico. EPS for 2022 was Ps. 19.73, compared to Ps. 48.81 in 4Q2021.

Cash Flow

Consolidated cash flow from operations for 4Q2022 significantly improved to Ps. 910.5M, from Ps. 277.3M in 4Q2021, due to efficient inventory management, coupled with cost and expense savings related to the corporate restructure to align to the new level of sales in Betterware, and the inclusion of Jafra's operations in our results. On a comparable basis, cash flow from operations increased 144.3% to Ps. 677.5M for the quarter.

For the year, cash flow from operations decreased 13.6% to Ps. 1,266.0M from Ps. 1,465.6M in 2021, mainly due to a lower operating leverage in Betterware, mostly offset by the inclusion of Jafra's operations to our results. On a comparable basis, cash flow from operations declined 31.6% to Ps. 1,003.0M for the year.

Consolidated CAPEX for 4Q2022 decreased 46.4% to Ps. 31.6M from Ps. 58.9M in 4Q2021, explained by lower investment requirements after the completion of Betterware's distribution center during 2021 and low investment requirements in Jafra due to the current installed capacity. On a comparable basis, Betterware's CAPEX declined 89.9% YoY to Ps. 5.9M.

For the year, consolidated CAPEX decreased 60.5% to Ps. 153.6M from Ps. 389.2M in 2021, mainly due to the focus on the integration of Jafra's operations into our company and the rationalization of capital expenditures in Betterware, adapting to our current level of revenue after the 2021-2022 normalization period. On a comparable basis, Betterware's CAPEX declined 71.3% YoY to Ps. 111.5M.

Free cash flow (cash flow from operations minus CAPEX) for 4Q2022 significantly improved to Ps. 878.9M from Ps. 218.4M in 4Q2021. And for the year, free cash flow increased 3.4% to Ps. 1,112.5M from Ps. 1,076.4M in 2021, boosted by the inclusion of Jafra Mexico and partially offset by Jafra USA operations.

Going forward, we estimate our yearly CAPEX needs to be approximately 1% of net revenue due to the significant capacity installed, which provides for our growth without investment. As our operations normalize and we integrate the acquisition, we expect our free cash flow to be approximately 50%-60% of EBITDA in the long term.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the year with a strong balance sheet that demonstrates the strength and resiliency of its business model, and the efficient working capital management that characterizes the Company.

Inventories rose 58% to Ps 2,111.1M by the end of 2022, mainly reflecting the incorporation of Jafra to its results, coupled with approximately Ps. 300M excess inventories in Betterware due to lower-than-expected revenues. We have plans to gradually reduce inventory to align with sales growth during 2023 and 2024, without compromising sales of better-performing products and categories.

Net debt at year end 2022 was Ps. 5,754.4, which represents a relevant increase relative to 2021. The increase is almost exclusively due to the Jafra acquisition, which represents approximately 70% of total debt, and a lower cash balance at the end of the year.

Our leverage ratio remains at an appropriate level at 2.6x Net Debt to Trailing-Twelve-Month EBITDA, which only considers Jafra's operations since the acquisition was completed in April 2022, and our Interest Coverage Ratio at 3.4x. We are confident that as we integrate Jafra into our operations and our results begin to normalize, we will be able to gradually reduce our leverage ratio to below 2.0x net debt to EBITDA over time.

4Q2022 and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results by Business

Betterware

Key Operating and Financial Metrics





4Q2022 4Q2021 % 2022 2021 % Associates Avg. Base 819,790 1,111,735 (26.3 %) 897,989 1,188,545 (24.4 %) EOP Base 778,845 1,063,720 (26.8 %) 778,845 1,063,720 (26.8 %) Weekly Churn Rate 3.7 % 3.4 % 0.3pp 3.6 % 3.4 % 0.2pp Weekly Activity Rate 25.0 % 33.3 % (8.3pp) 28.1 % 34.2 % (6.1pp) Avg. Weekly Order $1,009 $911 10.8 % $955 $947 0.8 % Distributors Avg. Base 41,109 55,888 (26.4 %) 44,084 61,847 (28.7 %) EOP Base 39,413 50,972 (22.7 %) 39,413 50,972 (22.7 %) Weekly Churn Rate 2.0 % 3.4 % (1.4pp) 2.0 % 2.1 % (0.1pp) Weekly Activity Rate 76.7 % 80.0 % (3.3pp) 78.8 % 80.1 % (1.3pp) Avg. Weekly Order $6,542 $7,530 (13.1 %) $6,880 $7,774 (11.5 %)



4Q2022 4Q2021 % 2022 2021 % Net Revenues $1,373,493 $2,182,069 (37.1 %) $6,335,020 $10,039,668 (36.9 %) Gross Margin 56.0 % 53.7 % 233 bps 58.0 % 56.2 % 186 bps EBITDA $213,235 $368,775 (42.2 %) $1,411,081 $2,746,830 (48.6 %) EBITDA Margin 15.5 % 16.9 % (138 bps) 22.3 % 27.4 % (509 bps)

During the year, the market size for home goods contracted significantly relative to 2021. Betterware's net revenue decreased, but relative to the market, our decline was less steep. This allowed us to increase our market share from 4% in 2019 to 8% in 2022 market share and consolidate our position as market leaders with 70% of the direct selling channel in our categories, achieving sales more than 100% above our pre-pandemic comparable sales (2019).

Net Revenue

For 4Q2022, Betterware's net revenue declined 37.1% to Ps. 1,373.5M from Ps. 2,182.1M in 4Q2021, mainly explained by a lower average associate and distributor base during the period, 26.3% and 26.4%, respectively, coupled with a decline in associate's activity levels, from 33.3% to 25.0%. This was partially offset by a 10.8% increase in average associate's orders, in line with the price increase announced at the beginning of 2022. It is relevant to mention that net revenue stabilized on a QoQ basis during the last two quarters of the year, reducing the rate of decline to 7.4% on average for the last two quarters of 2022, compared to a QoQ decline of 14.3% on average for the first two quarters of 2022.

For the FY 2022, Betterware's net revenue declined 36.9% to Ps. 6,335.0M from Ps. 10,039.7M in 2021. The decline is explained by the same factors as net revenue for the quarter, and especially considering the tough comparison base during the first half of 2021. On that period, the company achieved its highest associates and distributors base, coupled with their highest activity levels before the return to normal after the pandemic started.

Gross Margin

Betterware's gross margin for 4Q2022 expanded 233 bps to 56.0%, compared to 53.7% in 4Q2021. Margin expansion is largely explained by product price increases announced at the beginning of the year and a decrease in international freight costs, coupled with lower raw material prices and improved pricing agreements with our suppliers.

For the Year, Betterware's gross margin expanded 186 bps to 58.0%, compared to 56.2% in 2021 due to the same reasons mentioned above, coupled with easier supply chain conditions worldwide.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Betterware's EBITDA for 4Q2022 declined 42.2% to Ps. 213.2M from Ps. 368.8M in 4Q2021 explained mainly by the decline in net revenue. It is relevant to mention that we were able to reduce our operating expenses, especially our fixed costs, in absolute terms, although not enough to offset the loss in operating leverage due to the revenue decline and to reduce our distribution expense as a percentage of net revenue from 2.8% in 4Q2021 to 2.4% in 4Q2022. EBITDA Margin contracted 138-bps to 15.5% during the quarter.

For the Year, Betterware's EBITDA declined 48.6% to Ps. 1,411.1M from Ps. 2,746.8M in 2021, explained by the decline in net revenue which led to a lower operating leverage, as operating expenses (SG&A) accounted for 36.9% of net revenue in 2022, compared to 29.6% in 2021. In absolute terms, we reduced our operating expenses by 21.4% and our distribution expense from 4.6% of net revenue in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022. EBITDA Margin contracted 509-bps to 22.3% for the year, compared to 27.4% in 2021.

Business strategies 2023

Since 2022 we have been deploying different strategies that we believe will lay the foundation for growth and profitability for the next three to five years. These strategies include, among others:

Jafra Mexico

Key Operating and Financial Metrics





4Q2022 4Q2021 % 2022 2021 % Consultants Avg. Base 445,535 399,798 11.4 % 389,680 407,139 (4.3 %) EOP Base 455,969 405,141 12.5 % 455,969 405,141 12.5 % Monthly Churn Rate 16.8 % 21.8 % (5.0pp) 20.1 % 21.8 % (1.7pp) Monthly Activity Rate 53.8 % 52.0 % 1.8pp 53.6 % 50.6 % 3.0pp Avg. Monthly Order $2,006 $1,930 3.9 % $1,989 $1,923 3.4 % Leaders Avg. Base 19,387 21,209 (8.6 %) 20,107 21,382 (6.0 %) EOP Base 19,290 21,137 (8.7 %) 19,290 21,137 (8.7 %) Monthly Churn Rate 1.4 % 0.9 % 0.4pp 1.5 % 1.0 % 0.5pp Monthly Activity Rate 93.3 % 91.3 % 2.0pp 92.3 % 91.7 % 0.6pp Avg. Monthly Order $2,295 $2,371 (3.2 %) $2,310 $2,249 2.7 %



4Q2022 2022* Net Revenue $1,522,363 $4,198,120 Gross Margin 80.7 % 81.9 % EBITDA $333,417 $820,877 EBITDA Margin 21.9 % 19.6 %

*2022 Figures include Jafra's operations since April 7th, 2022. 2021 financial results are not fully comparable due to differences accounting methods. Before the acquisition Jafra used German GAAP standards and since April 7th, 2022, we use IFRS Standards.

JAFRA Mexico's results reflect a strong performance ahead of our plan and current trends show that the commercial model is moving in the right direction, with a growing consultant base, and improved top product portfolios performance, good cost of sales management, efficient expense control and complementary product strategies.

Particularly in November, JAFRA Mexico's net revenue achieved year-over-year growth of 28.7%, driven by a 30 thousand increase in Jafra's consultants base during the month, showing that the consultant base is recovering relative to expectations, along a higher level of sales.

This year's commercial strategies were aimed at increasing the consultant base by showing a sustained growth of active consultants with orders, together with the improvement of our catalog in terms of design and attractiveness, as well as increased product innovation. Going forward, we expect Jafra to benefit from the synergies in the supply chains that are currently being reviewed with Betterware's management team.

Net Revenue

JAFRA Mexico's Q4 results reflect a strong performance ahead of our plan as net revenue for the quarter reached Ps. 1,522.4M driven by a YoY increase of 11.4% in our average consultant base, coupled with higher activity and rates. We saw positive performance in all our product lines, with our Fragrances line is the largest contributor to sales, where we strengthened our position as market leaders, followed by Skin Care, Color and Toiletries.

For FY 2022, Jafra Mexico contributed with Ps. 4,198.1M to our consolidated net revenue, which includes Jafra's results since the acquisition was completed in April 2022. Results for the year were also ahead of expectations due to positive trends in our sales network and positive results of our strategies since the acquisition was completed.

Gross Margin

JAFRA Mexico's gross margin for the quarter was 80.7%, and 81.9% for the year, both above our plans as a result of favorable promotional balance and sales mix in each of our business lines, the outstanding performance of high contribution margin of top sellers in Fragrances, and efficient cost control, reflecting the effect of achieved synergies and optimization actions since the acquisition was completed.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

JAFRA Mexico's EBITDA for 4Q2022 was Ps. 333.4M and EBITDA margin was 21.9% and for the year, which includes Jafra's results since April 7th, 2022, EBITDA was Ps. 820.9M and EBITDA margin was 19.6%.

Results were ahead of our expectations, due to the increase in net revenue, efficient expense control related to synergies and optimizations after the acquisition, partially offset by a negative impact of extraordinary accounting adjustments in December 2022, such as adjustments and cancellations of 2021 provisions, which were higher than this year's amount.

Business Strategies for 2023

We have made outstanding progress since the acquisition was completed in April 2022, both in our top-line growth and profitability due to efficient cost management and expense control. We will continue to work in this direction, and our strategies include, among others:

Jafra USA

Key Operating Metrics





4Q2022 4Q2021 % 2022 2021 % Consultants Avg. Base 36,563 38,975 (6.2 %) 35,171 40,933 (14.1 %) EOP Base 36,222 38,443 (5.8 %) 36,222 38,443 (5.8 %) Monthly Churn Rate 9.5 % 9.1 % 0.3pp 10.8 % 10.7 % 0.2pp Monthly Activity Rate 49.4 % 49.9 % (0.5pp) 50.6 % 51.8 % (1.2pp) Avg. Monthly Order (USD) $242 $243 (0.2 %) $244 $236 3.2 % Leaders Avg. Base 2,183 2,314 (5.7 %) 2,109 2,564 (17.7 %) EOP Base 2,095 2,206 (5.0 %) 2,095 2,206 (5.0 %) Monthly Churn Rate 6.5 % 6.4 % 0.1pp 4.8 % 6.6 % (1.8pp) Monthly Activity Rate 93.7 % 95.6 % (1.9pp) 91.6 % 91.9 % (0.3pp) Avg. Monthly Order (USD) $208 $201 3.5 % $206 $200 3.0 %



4Q2022 2022* Net Revenue $333,472 $966,085 Gross Margin 76.1 % 74.9 % EBITDA $19,629 -$18,997 EBITDA Margin 5.9 % (2.0 %)

*2022 Figures include Jafra's operations since April 7th, 2022. 2021 financial results are not fully comparable due to differences accounting methods. Before the acquisition Jafra used German GAAP standards and since April 7th, 2022, we use IFRS Standards.

JAFRA USA's current results continue to be a relatively low share of the entire Group, representing 10% of net revenue and 3% of EBITDA for the quarter, but we believe it has great potential to contribute to future growth and profitability expansion.

JAFRA USA's management team efforts are focused on improving significant inefficiencies that existed prior to the Betterware acquisition, executed in late 2021 that negatively impacted sales force growth, retention and consequently, net revenues. Ongoing corrective actions have already proven successful as the sales force totaled 35.2 thousand consultants in September 2022 and has increased to 36.6 thousand in December.

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter reached Ps. 333.5M, below our expectations mainly due to the lower average consultant and leader's base, which declined 6.2% and 5.7% respectively, relative to 4Q 2021.

For the full year, JAFRA USA contributed with Ps. 966.1M to our consolidated net revenue, which includes Jafra's results since the acquisition was completed in April 2022. 2022 Revenue was lower than anticipated due to the decline in our sales network, coupled with lower-than-expected activity and productivity rates from our consultants and leaders. We have identified the source of these negative trends, which where commercial changes done during 2021 under previous management. Going forward, we are focused in turning around these trends, going through a full revision of our business development and incentives program to improve the opportunity and attractiveness for our sales network and our clients.

Gross Margin

JAFRA USA's gross margin for to the quarter was 76.1%, and 74.9% for the year, below our expectations due to aggressive promotions to drive sales and increase activity rates given negative sales trends.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

JAFRA USA's EBITDA for 4Q2022 was Ps. 19.6M and EBITDA margin was 5.9% positively impacted by savings in personnel-related expenses and IT costs.

For the year, Jafra USA's contribution to consolidated EBITDA was Ps. (19.0M) and EBITDA margin was (2.0%), also below our expectations and below its potential EBITDA generation. Corrective actions are currently underway and should result in profitability improvements going forward.

Business Strategies for 2023

As mentioned before, Jafra USA represents a great opportunity for our company to improve profitability and boost revenue growth in future years, and its management team is focused on correcting its course to return to positive performance. Our strategies for the year include, among others:

Capital Allocation

We remain focused in the successful integration of the business and the achievement of identified synergies and operating efficiencies, and we estimate that we have the installed capacity in place to support growth for the mid-term, therefore we do not anticipate any large investment requirement for the year.

After the acquisition of Jafra, our leverage ratio increased to 2.6x Net Debt/EBITDA. While our financial position remains strong, our objective is to reduce our leverage ratio to below 2.0x by the end of 2023. Therefore, in the near term we will focus most of our cash flow generation to prepay debt and reduce our debt burden.

Having said that, and confident of our business and its cash flow generation, our Board of Directors has proposed to pay a Ps. 100M dividend to shareholders for the quarter. For the following periods, we could pay growing quarterly dividends if the Group's results are as expected. Current dividend is subject to approval at the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of March 8th, 2023.

2023 Guidance and Long-Term Growth Prospects

Given the uncertainties ahead and that we haven't been able to fully stabilize our sales force, but confident in current trends and positive in our commercial strategies, we are cautiously optimistic about our short-term prospects and expect the following for our consolidated business:



2023 2022 Var % Net Revenue Ps. 13,200 - Ps. 14,200 Ps.11,499 15% - 23% EBITDA Ps. 2,600 – Ps. 2,800 Ps. 2,213 17% - 27%

*Figures in millions

There are some exogenous risks that may affect the results of our businesses, such as adverse global and National macroeconomic conditions, higher inflation, freight costs, disruptions in the supply chain, among others. But we may also have many opportunities that can have the opposite effect, such as the expansion of our sales force, superior activity, greater penetration in the market derived from different approaches such as new product categories, product innovation, in the case of the USA, going to a general market much larger than the Hispanic market -which we will continue to serve-, and of course, taking advantage of the synergies between Jafra and Betterware.

In this regard, we are starting to work on an integration and optimization project of the operating model for both business units. We seek to leverage the processes of each of the businesses to create value and reduce risk. The organizational structure of the business must be aligned with the optimized operating model. A specialized firm will accompany us in the operational optimization process and change management, without intervening in the commercial part of the businesses.

In the longer term, we are confident in our growth prospects in Mexico, the US and internationally, as our recent Jafra acquisition provides a compelling and diversified product portfolio as a group, contributing to our financial strength in changing business environments.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

For the twelve-months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

(In Thousands of Mexican Pesos)



Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 686,146 1,175,198 Trade accounts receivable, net 995,200 778,054 Accounts receivable from related parties 61 24 Inventories 2,111,089 1,339,378 Prepaid expenses 73,357 69,224 Derivative financial instruments - 28,193 Income tax recoverable 90,231 - Other assets 471,126 81,988 Total current assets 4,427,210 3,472,059 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,973,374 1,069,492 Right of use assets, net 293,565 17,384 Deferred income tax 319,157 - Investment in subsidiaries 1,236 497 Intangible assets, net 1,673,479 369,760 Goodwill 1,575,127 371,075 Other assets 115,384 4,274 Total non-current assets 6,951,322 1,832,482 Total assets 11,378,532 5,304,541 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Short term debt and borrowings 230,419 28,124 Accounts payable to suppliers 1,371,778 1,984,932 Accrued expenses 305,588 142,169 Provisions 790,136 115,192 Income tax payable - 88,679 Value added tax payable 89,142 - Trade accounts payable to related parties 96,859 - Statutory employee profit sharing 135,298 55,305 Lease liability 211,656 6,102 Derivative financial instruments 15,329 - Total current liabilities 3,246,205 2,420,503 Employee benefits 222,616 2,093 Deferred income tax 844,545 80,907 Lease liability 80,252 11,778 Long term debt and borrowings 5,918,256 1,482,261 Total non-current liabilities 7,065,669 1,577,039 Total Liabilities 10,311,874 3,997,542





Stockholders' Equity 1,065,475 1,292,344 Non-controlling interest 1,183 14,655 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,066,658 1,306,999 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 11,378,532 5,304,541

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the three-months ended on December 31, 2022, and 2021

(In Thousands of Mexican Pesos)



Q4 2022 Q4 2021 ∆% Net revenue 3,229,328 2,182,069 48.0 % Cost of sales 977,533 1,010,815 (3.3 %) Gross profit 2,251,795 1,171,254 92.3 %







Administrative expenses 739,516 325,978 126.9 % Selling expenses 953,728 439,824 116.8 % Distribution expenses 138,722 60,327 130.0 % Total expenses 1,831,966 826,129 121.8 %







Share of results of subsidiaries (3,529) - (100.0 %)







Operating income 416,300 345,125 20.6 %







Interest expense (197,868) (28,695) 589.6 % Interest income 5,906 9,230 (36.0 %) Unrealized gain (loss) in valuation of financial derivative instruments 14,597 (29,808) (149.0 %) Foreign exchange loss, net (32,817) (8,236) 298.5 % Financing cost, net (210,182) (57,509) 265.5 %







Income before income taxes 206,118 287,616 (28.3 %)







Income taxes (1,670) 99,503 (101.7 %)







Net income including minority interest 207,788 188,113 10.5 % Non-controlling interest loss 1,543 3,706 (58.4 %) Net income 209,331 191,819 9.1 %

EBITDA breakdown (Ps. 566 million) Concept Q4 2022 Q4 2021 ∆% Net income including minority interest 207,788 188,113 10.5 % (+) Income taxes (1,670) 99,503 (101.7 %) (+) Financing cost, net 210,182 57,509 265.5 % (+) Depreciation and amortization 149,982 23,650 534.2 % EBITDA 566,282 368,775 53.6 % EBITDA margin 17.5 % 16.9 % 0.6 %

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the twelve months ended on December 31, 2021, and 2022

(In Thousands of Mexican Pesos)



Dec 2022 Dec 2021 ∆% Net revenue 11,499,225 10,039,668 14.5 % Cost of sales 3,661,082 4,399,164 (16.8 %) Gross profit 7,838,143 5,640,504 39.0 %







Administrative expenses 2,577,384 1,247,436 106.6 % Selling expenses 2,861,134 1,264,581 126.3 % Distribution expenses 522,906 463,779 12.7 % Total expenses 5,961,424 2,975,796 100.3 %







Share of results of subsidiaries (21,862) - (100.0 %)







Operating income 1,854,857 2,664,708 (30.4 %)







Interest expense (543,321) (75,818) 616.6 % Interest income 28,689 25,872 10.9 % Unrealized (loss) gain in valuation of financial derivative instruments (43,522) 330,315 (113.2 %) Foreign exchange loss, net (83,368) (319,739) (73.9 %) Financing cost, net (641,522) (39,370) 1529.5 %







Income before income taxes 1,213,335 2,625,338 (53.8 %)







Income taxes 480,789 824,454 (41.7 %)







Net income including minority interest 732,546 1,800,884 (59.3 %) Non-controlling interest loss 2,593 3,706 (30.0 %) Net income 735,139 1,804,590 (59.3 %)

EBITDA breakdown (Ps. 2,213 million) Concept Dec 2022 Dec 2021 ∆% Net income including minority interest 732,546 1,800,884 (59.3 %) (+) Income taxes 480,789 824,454 (41.7 %) (+) Financing cost, net 641,522 39,370 1529.5 % (+) Depreciation and amortization 358,105 82,122 336.1 % EBITDA 2,212,962 2,746,830 (19.4 %) EBITDA margin 19.2 % 27.4 % (8.1 %)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the twelve months ended on December 31, 2022, and 2021

(In Thousands of Mexican Pesos)



Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:



Profit for the period 732,546 1,800,884 Adjustments for:



Income tax expense recognized in profit of the year 480,789 824,454 Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 358,105 82,122 Accounting effects from changing reporting period - (22,466) Interest income recognized in profit or loss (28,689) (25,872) Interest expense recognized in profit or loss 543,321 75,818 Loss (gain) of property, plant, equipment sale 4,758 (478) Unrealized loss /(gain) in valuation of financial derivative instruments 43,522 (330,315) Share-based payment expense 5,934 (12,974) Currency translation effect 789 - Loss in subsidiaries 11,843 - Participation in subsidiaries (88) - Movements in working capital:



Trade accounts receivable 274,963 (19,720) Trade accounts receivable from related parties 30,246 (24) Inventory, net 236,064 (64,312) Prepaid expenses and other assets (186,595) 31,184 Accounts payable to suppliers and accrued expenses (915,238) (81,882) Provisions (24,640) (35,843) Value added tax payable 110,231 (26,703) Statutory employee profit sharing 22,798 47,951 Trade accounts payable to related parties 86,615 - Income taxes paid (542,527) (777,949) Employee benefits 21,268 1,722 Net cash generated by operating activities 1,266,015 1,465,597 Cash flows from investing activities:









Investment in subsidiaries (4,700,349) 50 Payments for property, plant and equipment, net (169,652) (401,736) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 16,090 12,521 Interest received 43,384 25,872 Restricted cash - 42,915 Net cash used in investing activities (4,810,527) (320,378) Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from borrowings 5,818,705 1,520,000 Repayment of borrowings (1,120,025) (646,716) Interest paid (502,847) (49,123) Cost of emission (88,722) (18,931) Repayment of derivative financial instruments - (18,172) Lease payment (76,777) (6,899) Share repurchases (25,264) - Dividends paid (949,610) (1,400,000) Net cash generated (used) in financing activities 3,055,460 (619,841) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (489,052) 525,378 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,175,198 649,820 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 686,146 1,175,198

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain references to EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Net Debt:

EBITDA: defined as profit for the year adding back the depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, financing cost, net and total income taxes

EBITDA Margin: is calculated by dividing EBITDA by net revenue

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are not measures recognized under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated net income for the year as determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of our operating performance from continuing operations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information and should note that these measures as calculated by the Company, may differ materially from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Betterware believes that these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors because (i) Betterware uses these measures to analyze its financial results internally and believes they represent a measure of operating profitability and (ii) these measures will serve investors to understand and evaluate Betterware's EBITDA and provide more tools for their analysis as it makes Betterware's results comparable to industry peers that also prepare these measures.

Definitions: Operating Metrics

Betterware de México (Associates and Distributors)

Avg. Base: Weekly average Associate/Distributor base

EOP Base: Associate/Distributor base at the end of the period

Weekly Churn Rate: Average weekly data. Total Associates/Distributors lost during the period divided by the beginning of the period Associate/Distributor base.

Weekly Activity Rate: Average weekly data. Active Associates/Distributors divided by ending Associate/Distributor base.

Avg. Weekly Order: Average weekly data. Total Revenue divided by number of active Associates/Distributors

Jafra (Consultants and Leaders)

Avg. Base: Monthly average Consultant/Leader base

EOP Base: Consultant/Leader base at the end of the period

Monthly Churn Rate (Consultants): Average monthly data. Total Consultants lost during the period divided by the number of active Consultants 4 months prior. A Consultant is terminated only after 4 months of inactivity.

Monthly Churn Rate (Leaders): Average monthly data. Total Leaders lost during the period divided by end of period Leader's base.

Monthly Activity Rate: Average monthly data. Active Consultants/Leaders divided by the end of period Consultant/Leaders base.

Avg. Monthly Order (Consultants): Average monthly data. Total Catalogue Revenue divided by number of consultant orders.

Avg. Monthly Order (Leaders): Average monthly data. Total Leaders Revenue divided by number of leaders orders.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on creating innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories that include products and solutions for every corner of the household.

The Company has a differentiated two-tier network of distributors and associates that sell their products through twelve catalogs per year. All products are designed by the Company and under the Betterware brand name through its different sources of product innovation. The Company's state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its national distribution center. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and has plans of additional international expansion.

Supported by its asset light business model and its three strategic pillars of Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its household penetration and share of wallet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "should", "would", "plan", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek," "future," "outlook", and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The reader should understand that the results obtained may differ from the projections contained in this document and that many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward looking statements. For this reason, the Company assumes no responsibility for any indirect factors or elements beyond its control that might occur inside Mexico or abroad and which might affect the outcome of these projections and encourages you to review the 'Cautionary Statement' and the 'Risk Factor' sections of our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any of the Company's other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences.

The Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Further information on risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's operations and financial performance, and the forward statements contained herein, is available in the Company's filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

