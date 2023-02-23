Team Velocity's Apollo® Customer Experience Platform (CXP) is now available to all Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers nationwide through the Platform Solution Program.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Velocity and FordDirect announced a strategic partnership at the NADA show in Dallas. The all-new Platform Solution Program offers Ford and Lincoln dealerships an integrated retailing solution powered by Apollo CXP, Team Velocity's industry-leading customer experience platform, along with OEM data through FordDirect. Apollo seamlessly automates and personalizes the car buying and vehicle ownership experience, allowing more than 3,600 Ford and Lincoln dealerships to utilize intelligent marketing technology to grow their businesses. Designed to fulfill the vision of a more personalized and frictionless customer experience, the innovative program gives dealers and retailers a choice to work with a single provider to unify their website, advertising, and retention strategies.

FordDirect Launches Team Velocity® Platform Solution, the First Integrated Retailing Program (PRNewswire)

"FordDirect hand-selects companies to help serve their dealerships nationwide," says David Boice, Co-Founder and CEO of Team Velocity. "The Team Velocity Platform Solution Program uniquely integrates the customer journey through a single tech platform. We are honored that FordDirect selected us as their partner in delivering an integrated, personalized, and automated product that streamlines the customer journey. Customers long for seamless and connected experiences at scale from both online and offline channels. We created Apollo to provide just that."

Team Velocity pairs industry-leading automated technology with unmatched customer service, giving dealerships the tools needed to exceed expectations. Dealers who make the switch gain access to Apollo's full suite of offerings, including:

Apollo Sites : An intelligent website platform that seamlessly integrates with the DMS to provide personalized experiences at every touchpoint. : An intelligent website platform that seamlessly integrates with the DMS to provide personalized experiences at every touchpoint.

Apollo Ads : Team Velocity's industry-leading digital advertising technology uses artificial intelligence to create, deploy, and update payment-based ads from start to finish on every make, model, and trim available for purchase. : Team Velocity's industry-leading digital advertising technology uses artificial intelligence to create, deploy, and update payment-based ads from start to finish on every make, model, and trim available for purchase.

Smart Communications : Designed to help you move more customers down the transaction funnel, Apollo is equipped with intelligent, action-based email technology that converts passive shoppers into active leads through personalized one-to-one communications for sales and service. : Designed to help you move more customers down the transaction funnel,is equipped with intelligent, action-based email technology that converts passive shoppers into active leads through personalized one-to-one communications for sales and service.

Apollo Transact : Transact is a digital retailing solution built natively into the Apollo Sites platform, allowing customers to complete their vehicle purchase online and schedule delivery with ease. : Transact is a digital retailing solution built natively into the Apollo Sites platform, allowing customers to complete their vehicle purchase online and schedule delivery with ease.

Perfect Prospect ® Data Mining : Apollo takes traditional equity mining to the next level by identifying in-market customers who are ready to buy, lease, or service with your dealership now. Perfect Prospects are presented as scored opportunities and receive automated Smart Communications to drive conversions. takes traditional equity mining to the next level by identifying in-market customers who are ready to buy, lease, or service with your dealership now. Perfect Prospects are presented as scored opportunities and receive automated Smart Communications to drive conversions.

Command Center : Apollo includes a detailed snapshot of all your Perfect Prospects, including customers in equity, due for service, and even active shoppers, giving dealers valuable insights in real time. The Command Center also includes a robust Customer Journey Report to view every engagement throughout the purchasing journey for deeper insights into shopping behavior, lead generation, and retention strategies. includes a detailed snapshot of all your Perfect Prospects, including customers in equity, due for service, and even active shoppers, giving dealers valuable insights in real time. The Command Center also includes a robust Customer Journey Report to view every engagement throughout the purchasing journey for deeper insights into shopping behavior, lead generation, and retention strategies.

In addition to Apollo's advanced technology, Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers will have access to key integrations through FordDirect, including private offers, inventory feeds for new and used vehicles, national digital audiences, AXZ Plan pricing, dynamic image generator, OEM customer lists, and OEM incentives.

"We have been with Team Velocity since 2012 and we couldn't be happier. They helped position our dealership with a unique differentiator that continues to set ourselves apart from our competitors. Their service is unmatched - they come prepared with innovative strategies and powerful messages that connect with prospective buyers," said Jerry Arrowood, General Manager at Taylor Ford. "The entire Team Velocity team has become an extension of our team here at Taylor Ford. I highly recommend them to anyone."

Dealer enrollment for the Team Velocity Platform Solution Program opens on March 1, 2023, through the FordDirect Dealer Center.

For more information about the Team Velocity Platform Solution Program or to schedule a demo, please visit www.teamvelocitymarketing.com/ford .

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.

About Team Velocity

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that digitizes the car buying and vehicle ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, our Apollo Customer Experience Platform provides a suite of integrated applications that make, manage, and measure frictionless consumer experiences from the initial engagement to a final transaction. Apollo empowers dealers to own the entire customer journey by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

For more information, please visit www.teamvelocitymarketing.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Team Velocity