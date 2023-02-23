GreenPower Motor to Present at Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the company will present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, March 2 in Vancouver, Canada.

Fraser Atkinson, CEO is scheduled to present at 11:40 AM PST and will discuss company highlights and recent milestones including record revenues and deliveries for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, growth of the company's dealer network, and GreenPower's product line-up.

Conference Details: Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions, and 1x1 Meetings Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM PST – 4:20 PM PST; Fraser Atkinson CEO will present at 11:40 a.m. PST Venue: Held in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel

Contacts:

Fraser Atkinson, CEO

(604) 220-8048

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

