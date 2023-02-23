HUYA Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 21, 2023-

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 21, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 21, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2946f2083b1740f6aced48c04ff6e362

Once complete the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the personal PIN as instructed to connect to the call.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at https://ir.huya.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.huya.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-20-2290-7829

E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

