Overcoming smart system adoption barriers crucial for industry, Irrigation Association CEO Natasha Rankin tells H2OMICS podcast

Rankin highlights Irrigation Management as a Service™ from smart irrigation pioneer Calsense and says recognition of the industry's role and value needs to be expanded

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Irrigation Association CEO Natasha Rankin says overcoming barriers to the long-term adoption of smart irrigation technologies is crucial for the future of American and global water management. Her comments came during an in-depth interview on the latest episode of the H2OMICS podcast from smart irrigation leader Calsense.

In a wide-ranging conversation with host Carolina Alban-Stoughton, Rankin points to Calsense's Irrigation Management as a Service™ (IMaaS™) subscription-style system deployment innovation as an example of a solution which actively addresses barriers to smart irrigation adoption. IMaaS won the Silver Award in the Irrigation Association's 2022 New Product Contest.

"Thinking of the challenges of increasing awareness outside of the industry around smart irrigation, a lot of it comes down to that long-term adoption," Rankin says. "It's one thing to design and install [a system], and it's another to provide the support needed for that for long-term use and success. That's what really resonated [about IMaaS] as a solution and as a winner for the new product contest."

After a highly successful Season 1, Natasha Rankin is the first H2OMICS guest for the podcast's second season. Elsewhere in the conversation, the Irrigation Association CEO highlights:

the importance of expanding the recognition of the role and value of irrigation to those outside the industry, including advocacy at federal, state, and local government levels

the work the IA is doing to make the industry more accessible and to encourage women to become irrigation professionals

the way that smart and efficient irrigation can be an effective part of the solution to the impact of ongoing drought conditions

Each episode of the H2OMICS podcast features an interview with an expert in the fields of irrigation and water conservation or sustainability, highlighting vital topics which might otherwise not be on the radar of listeners.

To listen to the H2OMICS podcast, visit calsense.com/podcast or search for H2OMICS on your favorite podcast platform.

Calsense is an innovator in the field of smart irrigation; it was established in Carlsbad, California, in response to drought conditions decades ago. The company's vision is to contribute to a sustainable future by saving the world's most precious resource: water. It creates sophisticated smart irrigation solutions built on a foundation of technology, education, and partnership.

