NEW YORK AUTO SHOW 2023 POSTER REVEALED

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York International Auto Show is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2023 Official Show Poster, setting the tone for the 123-year-old event, which runs from April 7-16 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

"BE AMAZED": The 2023 New York International Automobile Show poster, revealed today, This year's poster celebrates the rapid acceleration of automobile technology with a bold, high-performance vehicle extending out from the poster, with vibrant pink fonts and neon colors that draw the eye and convey energy and power. (PRNewswire)

This year's poster celebrates the rapid acceleration of automobile technology with a bold, high-performance vehicle extending out from the poster, with vibrant pink fonts and neon colors that draw the eye and convey energy and power.

"Visitors to this year's Show will experience the vibrancy of the auto industry like never before with gas-powered cars and trucks at the peak of their 125-year journey in terms of style, performance, efficiency, technology, and safety. At the same time, electric vehicles are pushing what is possible in the world of vehicle design and innovation," said New York Auto Show president Mark Schienberg.

"The poster reflects these two exciting parallel advances," he continued.

The 2023 New York Auto Show promises to be an incredible event, where attendees can explore the most extraordinary new cars, trucks, and cutting-edge technologies.

About the New York Auto Show

The New York International Automobile Show delivers critical information to potential car buyers, supports brand discovery, drives vehicle purchasing, and opens consumers to new makes and models using sophisticated displays and experiential marketing. It is an awesome combination of new ideas, technological innovation, exceptional concept cars, and hundreds of the latest new cars and trucks.

Innovating since 1900, North America's oldest and largest attended auto show is the best place to research a new car and has welcomed millions of car buyers through its doors to experience everything that the automobile industry has to offer ever since. It is the one place where the information is comprehensive and engaging and where new technology can be explained and explored freely.

For more information: www.autoshowNY.com.

