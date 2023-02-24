WiMi Hologram Cloud Launches WIMI-MR System to Explore AI Real-Time Holographic Display

BEIJING, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has developed its WIMI-MR system that enables users to edit and display holographic AR content and create their customized visual effects. The R&D team of WIMI-MR is currently exploring CGH (Computer-Generated Holograms) technology that allows artificial intelligence to generate holograms and display them in real-time quickly.

Whereas traditional photographs present an actual physical image, holograms contain information about the recorded object's size, shape, brightness, and contrast. Holograms also own the ability to deliver 3D scenes with a continuous sense of depth and have a profound impact on VR and AR, human-computer interaction, education, and training. CGH enables 3D projection at high spatial angles through diffraction and interference numerical simulation. CGH uses a computer to generate a digital hologram using specific algorithms to reproduce the light field. As light waves can be described by parameters such as phase and amplitude, the computer solves the phase or amplitude of the light to produce a digital hologram, which is then fed into an optical modulation device called an SLM (Spatial Light Modulator), which modulates the phase or amplitude of the light (equivalent to put a zoom-able lens and a screen into the SLM). The SLM is then irradiated with coherent light to create a refreshable light field, resulting in a dynamic holographic 3D image that can be freely changed.

The application of CGH in AR systems allows the user to focus naturally on the content displayed across multiple depth planes. This advantage addresses many of the shortcomings of current AR devices, allowing users to interact with AR objects more easily at short distances. In addition, it can further improve user comfort by solving the problem of VAC (Vergence-Accommodation Conflict), a widespread concern in AR wearable device design.

At present, CGH is in its infancy and faces many challenges. Firstly, it is computationally intensive and requires high computing power. The second is the SLM's low resolution and small size, and the overall imaging quality still needs improvement. WiMi's R&D team is still exploring the CGH acceleration algorithm to achieve faster computational holograms through acceleration technology or to realize holographic displays with different depths of field in the SLM with visual tracking technology.

CGH displays are considered a transformative technology, with applications in fields ranging from VR to 3D printing, where the new technology can help immerse AR viewers in a more realistic landscape while eliminating eye strain and other side effects associated with prolonged viewing. With the development and application of CGH technology, the WIMI-MR system will enable future applications in a wide range of systems, including direct vision, VR, AR, and in-car HUD displays, further contributing to the growth of WiMi's business.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

