ApolloMD Expands Leadership as Company Growth Continues

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloMD's robust growth calls for the extension of clinical leadership roles to champion our dynamic teams in the form of Regional Vice Presidents (RVPs). RVPs are clinical leaders managing a roster of facilities while supporting company operations in other areas. These leaders will work closely with the Regional and Divisional Presidents, and the operations support assigned to the geographic region.

"The need for this added clinical leadership support has become evident as we continue to grow and develop more partnerships," says Yogin Patel, ApolloMD President. "I am overjoyed to highlight and recognize these four individuals who have already proven themselves as skilled and dedicated clinical leaders and look forward to partnering with them in a new capacity."

Dr. Richard T. Benson II joined ApolloMD in 2017 and immediately proved to be a dynamic leader with an inspirational vision and a knack for developing team unity. As RVP, Dr. Benson approaches this role with that same enthusiasm and continues his mission in service, now on a systems level. With a focus always on positive patient outcomes, Dr. Benson values the opportunity to grow high-functioning teams, particularly in under-resourced environments.

Dr. Benson attended the prestigious Morehouse College and Meharry Medical College, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine. He then completed an Emergency Medicine residency at the University of Chicago, followed by an EMS fellowship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Pat Capes joined the Erlanger Health System in 2018, practicing Emergency Medicine in Tennessee and Western North Carolina. As RVP, Dr. Capes recognizes the many challenges currently facing the health care industry and views this role as an opportunity to seek solutions. He believes that integrating the priorities of medical staff leadership and emergency medicine leadership can prove to be a vital element of success.

Dr. Capes completed his education in his home state of Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta and his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. His post-graduate training took him to Charlotte, N.C. for an internship and residency in Emergency Medicine at Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Daniel Minior has served as the Medical Director and Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine of UNC Lenoir since 2013.Dr. Minior draws on his experience as chairman and medical director to inform his approach as RVP. He continually feels drawn to the positions that present an opportunity to function as a servant leader, giving him the chance to fix a problem and aid his team.

After earning his Doctor of Medicine degree from Tufts University in Boston, Dr. Minior moved on to New York City for an Emergency Medicine residency at Lincoln Hospital. Upon completing his training, he moved to North Carolina to practice Emergency Medicine. Once settled in North Carolina, Dr. Minior continued his education at Duke University Fuqua School of Business, earning his MBA in 2015.

Dr. Jeffrey Mullins has practiced at Atrium Health Union since 2013 and his attitude and acumen earned him the ApolloMD Rookie Physician of the Year Award in 2013, then moved him into position first as Medical Director within his two years of practice. He was named ApolloMD Emergency Medicine Medical Director of the Year in 2019. Dr. Mullins became the Regional Medical Director for the Charlotte area in 2018 and has served as Atrium Health System Medical Director for ApolloMD since 2020.

A native of Ohio, Dr. Mullins attended Marshall University in Huntington, W. Va., where he earned an undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences and a Doctor of Medicine from the Marshall University School of Medicine. He then relocated to Columbia, S.C. for his Emergency Medicine Residency at University of South Carolina's Palmetto Health serving as Chief Resident in his third year.

