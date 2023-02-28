More than $700 million in event impact March for the US's busiest cities of Phoenix, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Las Vegas and Tampa

Events drive millions of people to key locations every week, causing demand surges that - for unprepared businesses - cause long waits, poor service and out-of-stocks. New research reveals 18 major US cities will experience unusually high event impact in March, worth hundreds of millions of dollars for local businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The March 2023 Event Index reveals 18 cities that need to prepare for unusually busy weeks as sports, major concerts and the key holiday festivals events drive more than $700 million and millions of people into cities across America. Phoenix, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Tampa and Tulsa will experience the most intense event activity clusters.

Five cities will experience very high event impact in March worth $700m , with 13 other cities will experience high impact.

The 18 cities were identified using the PredictHQ Event Index: a unique algorithm per city to identify the impact of upcoming events, comparing it to each city's unique five years of previous event data. The Event Index generates a score out of 20 per week per city, with anything over 15 being notably higher event activity. The index and report is produced by demand intelligence company PredictHQ, which aggregates, verifies and enriches event data that's then used by companies such as Accor Hotels, Uber and Domino's Pizza in demand forecasting and planning.

Using an event impact quantification algorithm that identifies impact on accommodation, restaurant and transport businesses, the busiest cities will enjoy demand surges worth more than $700 million.

The ten largest events in Las Vegas during its event impact peak of March 12 - 19 will generate $384.4 million for local businesses.

The ten largest events in Tampa during its event impact peak of March 5 - 19 will generate $144.1 million for local businesses.

The ten largest events in Phoenix during its event impact peak of March 5 - 19 will generate $93.7 million for local businesses.

The ten largest events in Jacksonville during its event impact peak of March 12 - 19 will generate $65.1 million for local businesses.

The ten largest events in Tulsa during its event impact peak of March 5 - 12 will generate $13.9 million for local businesses.

With more than 6,050 events with 2,500+ attendees taking place in the United States in March, businesses can tap into the people movement and billions of dollars in demand that these events drive. This is especially true for the cities experiencing unusually high people movement that can be tapped into to drive demand. The cities with the highest peaks are detailed in this new report .

"While the cities that are most impacted by events change each month, the playbook for event-aware businesses doesn't. Understanding what catalyzes demand, and exactly when and where it'll take place, enables businesses to better prepare their staffing, pricing and inventory," PredictHQ CEO Campbell Brown says. "For the first time, we're also able to share the predicted spend impact also, so businesses know how much additional revenue is available if they prepare well."

PredictHQ tracks 19 categories of events globally, including expos, concerts and sports. PredictHQ also tracks also non-attendance-based events such as school holidays and college dates, as well as unscheduled events such as severe weather incidents. This breadth of event coverage is critical for the Event Index, as the peak weeks are caused by many overlapping large and mid-size events.

While the Event Index provides an accurate look ahead at people movement, it is designed to be a simple entry-point to the demand intelligence PredictHQ offers. Industry leading companies in on-demand, accommodation, QSR and transportation use PredictHQ's verified and enriched event data to inform staffing decisions, pricing, inventory and marketing strategies.

