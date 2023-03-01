Building Controls & Solutions Announces Acquisition of Minvalco

Building Controls & Solutions Continues North American Expansion with Acquisition of

Minnesota Controls Distributor Minvalco

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Controls & Solutions ("BCS") is joining forces with Minvalco, a leading provider of building automation systems and components based in Minneapolis, MN. Minvalco will bring significant control system capabilities to the BCS team in Minnesota and Wisconsin providing broader coverage and enhanced service to customers across the United States. This acquisition continues the execution of BCS's strategy to grow its leading position in the North American building automation market.

The acquisition of Minvalco will bring more resources, technical expertise, and partnerships to expand services for BCS customers. "We are excited to partner with Dan Sinn at Minvalco to combine two highly skilled Building Automation and Controls teams. Our value starts with high-quality products from global brands enhanced by solutions and local in-market technical expertise that brings value-added services to our commercial building customers every day. Our combination with Minvalco continues our quest in our march across North America, adding new branches in the Midwest," said Building Controls & Solutions CEO Eric Chernik.

"Joining Building Controls & Solutions will ensure Minvalco continues our industry-leading distribution capabilities and deliver the highest quality and best value our customers have come to know since our inception in 1965," said Minvalco General Manager Dan Sinn.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with branch locations across Texas, Utah, Louisiana, Arizona, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and now Minnesota, Building Controls & Solutions helps companies create intelligent work environments, maximize environmental efficiencies, and leverage technology to optimize building effectiveness, security, and safety.

About Building Controls & Solutions

Building Controls & Solutions is the pre-eminent provider of energy management, building controls, automation, and gas detection solutions for the Commercial HVAC community, including the distribution of products, in-market value-added services, and a 'smart' path toward IOT & the Cloud.

About Minvalco Inc.

Minvalco Inc. is one of the largest HVAC/R controls distributors in the upper Midwest. Founded in 1965 by Herbert C. Lindstrom, Minvalco grew from a one-man operation into one of the country's most respected names. Today, the Minvalco team continues the tradition of excellence by supplying industrial, mechanical, and control contractors with incredible product selection, unbeatable on-hand inventory, competitive prices, and expert support. Minvalco has built a reputation on creating relationships with customers from the moment they request a product to the finishing touches they put on a job. When you choose Minvalco, you are choosing a partner who will be with you every step of the way. https://www.minvalco.com/.

