CHPA Educational Foundation Launches HealthInHand.org, Empowering People to Take Greater Control Over Self-Care Decisions

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Healthcare Products Association's (CHPA) Educational Foundation today announced the launch of HealthInHand.org, its rebranded online destination and go-to resource for information on self-care products. Formerly called KnowYourOTCs.org, the newly rebuilt and renamed website provides additional content beyond just over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, covering both dietary supplements and consumer medical devices for a more wholistic focus on consumer healthcare.

Health In Hand is tested, trusted, and clear – a genuine reflection of our Foundation's mission.

The self-care landscape is ever-changing and continually presenting people with an increasing number of options and choices – which can sometimes feel overwhelming. Health In Hand aims to ease confusion through improved tools and curated resources that will help visitors take charge of their self-care decisions quickly and confidently.

Health In Hand visitors will benefit from a modern, user-friendly design, which includes robust search functionality, intuitive navigation, and an extensive library of self-care resources written by healthcare professionals and industry experts. The site also features a simplified symptom relief section, a catalogue of common self-care products, and an active ingredient glossary.

"This redesign is more than just a fresh coat of paint," said Anita Brikman, Executive Director of CHPA's Educational Foundation. "Health In Hand is the result of many months of hard work, thoughtful design, targeted testing, and innovative development. We're decoding dosing, explaining ingredients, simplifying safety, and helping visitors choose the types of products they need to make the most of their health. Health In Hand is tested, trusted, and clear – a genuine reflection of our Foundation's mission to continually help people understand how to safely choose and use self-care products."

The site's two brand new sections include "My Self-Care", which tailors content to different life stages and age-specific categories, and "Healthy Living", which focuses on health maintenance routines and daily self-care needs, including vitamins and supplements, staying safe in the sun, or maintaining healthy sleep habits. Specific to dietary supplements, Health In Hand provides curated content to deliver the facts people need to safely choose and use these products. The site also breaks down this information for certain groups of people who may need higher levels of specific nutrients based on their diet or stage of life.

"No decisions are more personal than those we make about our health," said Mary Leonard, Vice President of CHPA's Educational Foundation. "As more people embrace the evolving self-care landscape, the ways in which they are seeking health information is also changing. To ensure our Foundation's resources remain a trusted source for consumers, we must consistently meet them wherever they are, and that's exactly what Health In Hand is designed to do. We're simplifying self-care. Our newly updated mobile-friendly website means people will always have expert advice and dynamic content right at their fingertips, so they feel empowered to take self-care decisions into their own hands whether in the pharmacy aisle, on-the-go, or at their child's bedside."

"Given the proliferation of products in the self-care industry, including dietary supplements, people have more choices to support their health and wellness than ever before," said Kyle Stenzel, CHPA Educational Foundation Chair and Senior Vice President of Sales & Global Supply Chain for Combe, Inc. "Health In Hand cuts through the confusion and inspires confidence for people to make safe and effective self-care decisions, which is at the heart of the Foundation's mission."

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to make smart self-care decisions by providing information and guidance on how to safely use, store, and dispose of OTC medicines and dietary supplements. Its mission is to serve as the trusted source of information on the responsible use of consumer healthcare products. Visit chpa.org/Foundation or HealthInHand.org for more information.

