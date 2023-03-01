S Hotel Jamaica Earns Forbes Vetted Status as Jamaica's Best Resort for Business Travelers

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Forbes published the 10 Best Jamaican Resorts naming S Hotel Jamaica the Best Resort for Business Travelers. The global media company, focusing on business and lifestyle, launched Forbes Vetted, a section of Forbes.com that provides everything a reader needs to make informed purchases online.

All S Hotel Jamaica's guest rooms have big windows and dedicated work spaces. (PRNewswire)

Independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors, the 10 Best Jamaican Resorts were selected based on categories including Best Overall Luxury Resort, Best Beachfront Resort, Most Exclusive Resort, Best Resort for Couples, Best Resort for Families, Best Resort for Golfers, Best Design Hotel, Best Resort for Big Groups, Best Resort for Business Travelers and Best Wellness Resort.

"S Hotel Jamaica is a central and urban beachfront base along Montego Bay's famous Doctor's Cave Beach. All 120 rooms and suites are bright with crisp white linens and big windows that let in lots of natural light and views of the Caribbean Sea and the city," wrote Terry Ward, contributor to Forbes Vetted. "Business travelers can spend their downtime exploring the surrounding entertainment zone, the Hip Strip or by sipping a cocktail at the poolside bar overlooking the beach or de-stressing in the saunas. The hotel's gorgeous underground wellness area Irie Baths and Spa is designed to look like a natural cave."

S Hotel is a favorite for long weekenders and travelers—both business and leisure—looking for a more boutique-style, all-inclusive hotel experience in one of the most sought-after Caribbean destinations. Food and beverages at the hotel's four restaurants and bars, including a poolside grill and a 24-hour café are included. The hotel's spacious accommodations include free Wi-Fi, task space and a multitude of amenities. Business travelers can unwind at the beach, by the pool, or in the Irie Baths and Spa.

"As travel has become part of our normal life again, we are seeing business travel growing as well," said Christopher Issa, owner and CEO of S Hotel Jamaica. "We are proud that Forbes recognizes S Hotel Jamaica as Best Resort for Business Travelers in Jamaica."

Part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World, S Hotel Jamaica artfully combines discrete urban sophistication and a laid-back resort lifestyle with an underlying rootsy vibe.

For more information on S Hotel Jamaica, visit shoteljamaica.com.

