UScellular Encourages Disconnecting on National Day of Unplugging

Company Partners with Actress and Entrepreneur Ashley Tisdale to Encourage Americans to Take the Phone's Down for 5 Challenge

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated the first Friday in March, National Day of Unplugging is a day to disconnect from digital distractions. UScellular is encouraging all Americans to take this a step further with a personal experiment called Phones Down For 5.

Phones Down For 5 is part of the company's recently announced " Let's Find US " initiative. The goal is to inspire people, who on average spend more than five hours a day staring at their phone screen1, to reset their relationship with technology. Phones Down For 5 challenge asks people to voluntarily stop using their phone to reveal how addicted they are to it. The challenge is built on a simple action: taking a phone break for 5 days, 5 hours, or even just 5 minutes, to reset your relationship with technology.

The company is inviting everyone to participate in Phones Down For 5 by going to uscellular.com/findus to set a personal goal and share their experience using #PhonesDownFor5.

"We're going somewhere others in our industry haven't been - we are bringing awareness to the hyperconnected relationship we have with our devices and the lack of connection with those around us," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. "With this challenge, we aspire to help everyone reset and get back time to do the things they love most. I invite the entire nation to join me and the UScellular team this National Day of Unplugging to take a break from their devices and take the first step of building better relationships with our technology."

UScellular has even called for content creators and celebrities to take this challenge to build a healthier connection with their devices. Most notably, actress, mental health advocate, and entrepreneur, Ashley Tisdale. Ashley participated in the challenge and unplugged for five days in late February.

"Who would've thought that a cell carrier would be calling us out on over connection with our devices," said Tisdale. "Participating in the #PhonesDownFor5 challenge was tough, but it allowed me to reconnect with everything I love without any distractions. I highly recommend everyone join UScellular in taking this challenge."

Additionally, UScellular offers tips at newsroom.uscellular.com/phones-down-for-five-tips/ to successfully make the most of the Phones Down For 5 challenge. Highlights include:

Out of sight: Put your phone somewhere you won't be readily able to see it, like a drawer or cabinet. Keep it in your purse or bag while in your car. Consider putting your phone in airplane mode or turning off notifications so you won't be tempted if you hear it buzzing.

Ask yourself: how important is that notification, really? We've all been there: you hear the sound of a text or notification and get the urge to immediately drop everything you're doing and check your phone. But most notifications are not urgent and only a small percentage actually require your immediate attention. Change your notification settings to get them batched at a certain time or turn on only the ones you deem the most important.

Spend time with people you love: Grab dinner with a friend you haven't seen in a while. Have a meaningful conversation with your partner. Invite your neighbors over for a board game night. Cook a complicated recipe with your family. Create memories that you can't replicate when you're focused on your phone.

Get creative: Draw, dance, write, paint, or get creative in the kitchen. Use your phone-free time as an opportunity to reconnect with your creative side and sharpen your brain.

Get out. Work out. Chill out.: Spend some time outdoors, getting some fresh air, and being in nature. It's good for your mental and physical health.

Disconnect Wisely: Needs may dictate not being able to disconnect completely—and that's okay. The goal is to find what works for you. One option could be to move tasks you typically do on your phone to a computer (e.g., email, surfing the internet, scrolling social media). This can help you stay connected as needed but not necessarily be connected everywhere you go.

How did it feel: Take a moment to reflect on what worked and what didn't. Journaling can be a helpful habit while you're doing a digital detox to process what you're feeling while you're offline. What was positive about putting your phone down? Did you pick up any new hobbies or positive habits? Did your life and relationships improve? What would you do differently next time? What you learn from trying to disconnect thoughtfully will help you get closer to success the next time you try.

For more news and information about UScellular, go to newsroom.uscellular.com .

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

