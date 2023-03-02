Medifast Appoints Steven Zenker as Vice President of Investor Relations

BALTIMORE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, today announced it has named Steven Zenker as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Mr. Zenker has over 30 years of investor relations, financial planning and analysis, communications, and investment management experience. He reports to Chief Financial Officer Jim Maloney and will lead the strategy and continued implementation of the company's investor relations program.

"We are pleased to welcome Steven to the Medifast team and look forward to his leadership as we continue to shape our investor relations program for long-term success. His strong track record of financial leadership and expertise in both investor relations and corporate communications are invaluable to continuing to communicate Medifast's unique business model and our opportunities ahead," said Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer of Medifast. "We are focused on creating a stronger connection with the financial community, deepening engagement with those who already know us and attracting others new to the Medifast story."

Most recently, Mr. Zenker served as Senior Vice President and Vice President of Investor Relations at Sinclair Broadcast Group, where he led the development and implementation of the company's investor relations strategy. Prior to joining Sinclair, Mr. Zenker was Vice President of Investor Relations, FP&A and Corporate Communications for Central Garden & Pet Company, where he worked for nine years. From 2007 to 2011, he was Senior Vice President & Portfolio Manager for Bank of America Private Wealth Management. Prior to that role, starting in 2002, he was Vice President of Investor & Corporate Communications for WCI Communities, Inc. In addition, Mr. Zenker held portfolio manager and investment analyst positions for several buy-side investment firms.

Mr. Zenker received his bachelor's degree in business administration from SUNY Albany and his master's degree in business administration from Fordham University.

"Medifast is uniquely positioned to help people achieve optimal health and wellbeing, with a business model that is compelling for stockholders. I look forward to further communicating the investment thesis and advancing the efforts already underway as Medifast evolves its business and works toward long-term growth targets," said Steven Zenker.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

