Moov Technologies Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Moov, the world's largest and fastest growing marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

TEMPE, Ariz., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov, the world's largest and fastest growing marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

Moov Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Moov Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Moov named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list.

"We're excited to be named to Fast Company's prestigious list of most innovative companies," said Moov co-founder and CEO Steven Zhou. "In building the world's first B2B marketplace for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, an underserved massive global market, Moov is enabling and speeding up global innovation while reducing manufacturing environmental footprint."

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. Moov was named a top 10 company in the world in the logistics category for solving supply chain challenges.

In the past 18 months, Moov has grown its global marketplace to over $3.5B in active and available listings. Last spring, Moov announced an aftermarket service suite including logistics and tracking, digital inspections, and refurbishing to make buying and selling used equipment a truly turnkey process for manufacturers. Further, Moov is the first company in the world to announce a money-back guarantee last year that essentially eliminates purchase risk for manufacturers looking to diversify their supply chain strategy according to SEMI, the California-based global association that represents the electronics and supply-chain design industries.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here.

About Moov Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. CEO Steven Zhou and Managing Director Maxam Yeung co-founded the company in 2017. To learn more, please visit Moov.co.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moov Technologies