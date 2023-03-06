Roche receives FDA approval of label expansion for VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay to identify patients with locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer eligible for Libtayo

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay helps determine which patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) may be eligible for treatment with Libtayo monotherapy 1 based on the results of the Phase III EMPOWER-Lung 1 study.

This additional approval will allow more patients with locally advanced and metastatic NSCLC broader access to the immunotherapy Libtayo.

PD-L1 testing provides clinicians with essential information that helps guide clinical decision making and improve patient outcomes.

TUCSON, Ariz., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients eligible for treatment with Libtayo® (cemiplimab), a PD-1 inhibitor therapy developed by Regeneron.

More than 60 percent of patients diagnosed with NSCLC are diagnosed at locally advanced or metastatic stage (Stage III-IV).2 With this launch, more patients may have access to an additional immunotherapy option with Libtayo, potentially improving their treatment pathway and outcomes.

"Diagnostics, like our high medical value PD-L1 assay portfolio, enable personalised medicine to help improve patient outcomes," said Jill German, Head of Pathology Lab, Roche Diagnostics. "This approval helps physicians make more confident treatment decisions by identifying patients with tumours that may respond to the immunotherapy Libtayo."

The VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay is the only FDA approved product available with NSCLC indications for four different immunotherapy drugs, offering oncologists a broad range of treatment options for patients. Treating NSCLC as early as possible may improve patient outcomes.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. Every year, more than 2.2 million people are diagnosed with lung cancer globally and up to 85 percent of these cases are NSCLC.3,4

About the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay

VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay is used to detect programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) protein in non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) patients. PD-L1 expression on tumour cells and immune cells has been shown in clinical studies to help predict the likelihood a patient may benefit from PD-L1/PD-1 immunotherapy drugs.5

VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay testing is performed on a BenchMark ULTRA instrument and is visualised using the OptiView DAB IHC Detection Kit.

Roche has developed a leading, comprehensive and differentiated lung cancer immunohistochemical portfolio, with biomarkers that support multiple guidelines for the diagnosis and stratification of lung cancers.

