Advancing White House Strategic Objective to Develop a National Strategy to Strengthen Our Cyber Workforce

BETHESDA, Md., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is proud to announce the launch of the SANS Cloud Diversity Academy (SCDA), brought to you by SANS & Google. This academy provides unparalleled training and certifications to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), women, and other underrepresented groups who are passionate about pursuing a technical career in cybersecurity. The SCDA aims to reduce the skills gap in the industry, with a particular focus on cloud security, while also creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

SANS Institute Partners with Google to Launch Cloud Diversity Academy

"Empowering communities that have been traditionally underrepresented to pursue a career in cybersecurity is of utmost importance to SANS and Google.," said Max Shuftan, Director of Mission Programs and Partnerships at SANS Institute. "The White House just released the National Cybersecurity Strategy to secure the full benefits of a safe and secure digital ecosystem for all Americans. SCDA directly supports the Administration's strategic objective of developing a national strategy to strengthen our cyber workforce and tackle the lack of diversity in the field head-on. We are committed to reducing the talent shortage and driving greater diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring careers in cybersecurity are well within reach for all Americans."

"As more businesses adopt cloud technology, the need for skilled professionals in cloud security becomes increasingly vital," said Frank Kim, SANS Institute Fellow, Cloud Curriculum lead, and CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures. "SANS Cloud Diversity Academy equips professionals with essential skills to protect businesses and their data through SANS OnDemand training & hands-on labs with industry experts."

Applicants can currently be employed in an entry-level IT or STEM role, but priority may be given to those unemployed, underemployed, or interested in a career change. In addition, applicants must demonstrate their aptitude and passion for security, and also be currently living in the U.S. and have work authorization as a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident.

"The SANS Cloud Diversity Academy is an exciting initiative that we're proud to support," said M.K. Palmore, Director, Office of the CISO, for Google Cloud. "By partnering with SANS, we will reduce the critical shortage of skilled talent in cybersecurity by providing individuals from diverse backgrounds with the training they need to launch a career in cloud security. The program offers an exceptional opportunity for participants to develop hands-on, practical cloud security skills and gain industry-leading certifications. We're eager to see this initiative's impact on the cybersecurity workforce!"

The academy will provide scholarship-based training of up to three SANS courses and the associated GIAC certifications, the gold standard in the industry. This accelerated SANS training and GIAC certification will launch careers in months, not years, and provide valuable, validated skills and knowledge for graduates as they launch careers in cloud security.

The SANS Cloud Diversity Academy application window opens March 1, 2023, and ends April 14, 2023. To learn more and apply today, please visit https://www.sans.org/scholarship-academies/cloud-diversity-academy/.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org

View original content:

SOURCE SANS Institute