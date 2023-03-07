Alpha-9 Theranostics Strengthens its Scientific Expertise with Key Appointments to Leadership Team and Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Jutta Wanner to lead R&D discovery efforts and support the continued expansion of Alpha-9's differentiated radiopharmaceutical pipeline

Dr. Jason Lewis and Dr. Thomas Ruth, internationally recognized leaders in the radiopharmaceutical space, to join Alpha-9's SAB

BOSTON and VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha-9 Theranostics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Jutta Wanner, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery. The company also announced the appointments of Jason Lewis, Ph.D. and Tom Ruth, Ph.D. to the newly formed Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome these experts to our team," said David Hirsch, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Alpha-9. "The addition of their knowledge and experience will accelerate our company's growth."

Dr. Jutta Wanner, who brings over 20 years of drug discovery experience, will lead discovery and early stage development of the company's programs and oversee the expansion of Alpha-9's pipeline. Her experience includes leading small molecule and targeted drug conjugate projects as the CSO and CTO of multiple biotechnology organizations, as well as a decade at Hoffmann-La Roche in a number of drug discovery roles.

"I have followed the developments in radiopharmaceuticals over the past decade as the field has made significant breakthroughs in creating highly efficacious and tolerable agents. I truly believe that radiopharmaceuticals will provide novel treatment options for patients," said Dr. Wanner. "Alpha-9 has a well-rounded and knowledgeable team, exciting data, and the resources to efficiently bring the next set of compounds into the clinic and beyond. I am excited to build out the R&D team and look forward to moving into our new lab space."

Dr. Jason Lewis brings deep expertise in the development and translation of radiopharmaceuticals from decades of research developing small- and biomolecule-based therapeutics and diagnostics. He is the Emily Tow Jackson Chair at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York as well as the Vice Chair for Research for the Department of Radiology, Chief Attending of the Radiochemistry and Imaging Sciences Service, and Co-Director of the Radiochemistry and Molecular Imaging Probe Core Facility.

Dr. Thomas Ruth brings more than five decades of experience in the production and application of radioisotopes for research in the physical and biological sciences. He is an Emeritus Senior Research Scientist at TRIUMF and Emeritus Senior Scientist at the British Columbia Cancer Research Centre. A leader in the production and application of radioisotopes for research in the physical and biological sciences, he has served on a multitude of national and international committees (USDOE, NAS, IAEA). Dr. Ruth was the Director for the UBC/TRIUMF PET Program for over 20 years, during which time he oversaw the installation of multiple cyclotrons and PET scanners at UBC. Dr. Ruth is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.

About Alpha-9

Alpha-9 Theranostics is a clinical stage, radiopharmaceutical company developing differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals with the potential to meaningfully improve the treatment of people living with cancer. Applying proprietary technologies and deep-foundational expertise, Alpha-9 is on the forefront of engineering bespoke radiopharmaceuticals that are optimized to selectively deliver radiation to tumor sites while minimizing off-target effects. Alpha-9 is advancing a robust pipeline of novel radiopharmaceuticals with a systematic approach to molecule design that offers broad potential for expansion into several validated oncology targets. For more information, please visit www.alpha9tx.com.

