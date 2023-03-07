EXTRA® Gum Announces EXTRA® Pink Lemonade As Its Newest Limited-Edition Flavor

The Mars brand seeks to deliver an early taste of summer with the release of this bright and refreshing flavor

NEWARK, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over winter blues – EXTRA Pink Lemonade is here to bring the summer vibes! Today, EXTRA® Gum announced the launch of the newest limited-edition flavor to its lineup: EXTRA Pink Lemonade. Mars' EXTRA Gum wants to deliver an early taste of sunshine-filled summer days to consumers through the introduction of its new bright and vibrant flavor.

EXTRA Gum delivers an early taste of summer with the newest refreshing limited-edition flavor, Pink Lemonade (PRNewswire)

As a beloved nostalgic flavor, each fruity, tart, and deliciously sweet bite of EXTRA gum's Pink Lemonade transports consumers into a warmer season and ushers in the comfort of sunshine through the bright, refreshing, and long-lasting flavor for which EXTRA is known.

"We hope EXTRA Pink Lemonade flavor will inspire moments of everyday happiness and become the perfect companion for ushering in the highly-anticipated spring sunshine," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Pink Lemonade is a beloved flavor that is sure to be an EXTRA fan favorite, and perfect to be shared while connecting with friends and family – no matter the weather outside."

EXTRA® Pink Lemonade began hitting shelves at select retailers in January, with nationwide availability to come later in 2023. For more information, visit extragum.com or follow EXTRA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Media Contacts Mars Wrigley Erin DeAngelo Erin.DeAngelo@effem.com Weber Shandwick Rachel Fuchs RFuchs@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated