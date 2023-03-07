GENESIS CONTINUES RETAIL EXPANSION WITH FIRST FACILITY IN THE MIDWEST

Genesis of Appleton in Wisconsin is the brand's third standalone location to open in less than a year, reinforcing Genesis' commitment to a customer-focused retail experience

APPLETON, Wis., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced the opening of Genesis of Appleton, the brand's third standalone retail facility in the U.S. and its first in the Midwest. Genesis plans to open several additional U.S. retail facilities this year.

(left to right) Mike Song, Global Head of Genesis, Tim M. Bergstrom, president and CEO, Bergstrom Automotive, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Phil Kerwin and Chris Decker, St. Mary Catholic Schools, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Christine Cedergren, St. Mary Catholic Schools at Bergstrom Genesis of Appleton in Appleton, WIS. on March 2, 2023. (Photo/Genesis) (PRNewswire)

Genesis is dedicated to providing customers a seamless and personalized retail experience. This commitment is reflected at Genesis of Appleton with a facility embodying Genesis' distinct brand elements, including a transparent, open floorplan, an indoor vehicle delivery area and the required infrastructure to support the growing portfolio of Genesis electric vehicles (EVs).

Customers are welcomed into an all-new showroom of award-winning Genesis vehicles. In addition to the in-store experience, visitors can take full advantage of Genesis Concierge, a unique and complimentary service that facilitates a seamless shopping journey. Genesis Concierge pairs customers with a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience, including scheduling test drives – either at-home or at the retail facility – and arranging vehicle delivery to their residence or place of business.

Genesis of Appleton is owned and operated by dealer principals John F. Bergstrom and Tim M. Bergstrom of Bergstrom Automotive.

"Genesis has experienced tremendous growth over the past year and the opening of Genesis of Appleton is another milestone in our brands' progress," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to partner with John and Tim of Bergstrom Automotive to open our third standalone U.S. facility."

"We are delighted to bring the Genesis brand to Appleton and the neighboring communities," said John F. Bergstrom, Bergstrom Automotive chairman and CEO. "Genesis of Appleton will play an important role in delivering an exceptional retail experience and we look forward to sharing this beautiful facility with customers in our community."

To celebrate the grand opening and give back to the community, Genesis Motor America and Genesis of Appleton presented a $20,000 donation to St. Mary Catholic Schools. This charitable contribution marks the continuation of Genesis Gives, an initiative that supports STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) education, sports, and athletics programming for children. Genesis Gives has contributed more than $1 million to causes across the United States since its launch in February 2022.

"Genesis is proud to be giving back in Appleton," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility and external relations at Genesis Motor North America. "Thank you to the Bergstrom's for their partnership in supporting the St. Mary Catholic Schools and their Project Lead-the-Way, which features a strong educational, hands-on experience focused on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)."

Genesis of Appleton is the third of many planned standalone retail facilities for the brand in the United States. Several more locations are currently under development nationwide. More details on additional openings will be provided at a later date.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

