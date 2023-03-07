KEYper Systems Launches Its New Mobile App KEYper GO

HARRISBURG, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEYper Systems, an ASSA ABLOY Company and global provider of innovative key and asset control management solutions, launches its new mobile app, KEYper GO. KEYper GO will take the automotive industry-leading key management system KEYper MX to the next level. KEYper Systems' soft launch of KEYper GO at the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Show 2023 was well received by car dealers.

With KEYper GO, your managers and sales team can conveniently and efficiently access the keys they require daily. KEYper GO brings all the powerful tools needed by users and administrators of your KEYper system right to their smart device. Your staff will no longer need to return to the cabinet to know if a key or dealer plate is available. They can identify who has an item checked out, contact them at the press of a button, and even transfer ownership of an asset in the field. With KEYper GO, administrators can manage users and inventory with ease, check system and asset statuses, view transaction histories, reserve keys and dealer plates, and much more.

KEYper GO harnesses the power of KEYper Scan to allow you to take inventory of your lot with your device's camera or a compatible Bluetooth scanner. KEYper GO will increase efficiency in your service department by allowing you to scan, edit, and attach fobs to your car keys as the vehicles come in off the truck.

"To me, one of the most exciting things about KEYper GO is that it frees you from the cabinet. When you're in the middle of a conversation with a customer, you don't want to have to walk away to go get a key, if you can avoid it. You can now walk up to a car, scan its label with your device, and not only find out where the key is, but also request that it be transferred to you – without ever touching the cabinet. KEYper GO is designed to maintain the audit trail for every asset without disrupting your busy workflow." – Steve Baucom, President of KEYper Systems

About KEYper Systems

KEYper® Systems, based in Harrisburg, N.C., is a global provider of innovative key and asset control solutions. We offer a range of affordable security methods, from mechanical boards to state-of-the-art electronic cabinets. KEYper Systems has been the standard for key and asset management since 1992. We are committed to providing the best and most efficient method of controlling your day-to-day operations with solutions to your key and asset control issues. We offer key and asset solutions for almost any number of keys/assets and serve any industry seeking to improve their key and asset management, from car dealers to high-security government agencies.

