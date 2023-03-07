Prepare to Go Nuts in 2023! Unbound Snacks is Coming for Your Tastebuds

Prepare to Go Nuts in 2023! Unbound Snacks is Coming for Your Tastebuds

Banishing blah flavors and unleashing a superfood powerhouse, Sutter Foods unveils snackable, craveable walnuts at Expo West – and is giving away a year of free nuts!

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the world's finest brand of bold, snackable walnuts: Unbound Snacks™. Packing a punch with plant-based protein and omega-3 ALAs, this innovative brand is on a mission to show the world just how flavorful and nutritious walnuts should be. Unbound Snacks premium roasted California walnuts brings both bold taste and lasting benefits for heart health, brain function and reducing inflammation. Combine this superfood with roasted flavor and you've hit the snack pot! Interested snackers at the 2023 Natural Product Expo West show can enter to win via a nutty challenge at the Unbound Snacks booth.

Unbound Snacks Chili Lime Walnuts (PRNewswire)

Unbound Snacks is launching with five outrageously craveable walnut flavors:

Chili Lime: Dusted with a punchy piquant mix for just the right kick;

Butter Toffee: A hint of buttery goodness to satisfy your sweet-salty snack craving;

Cinnamon: Sprinkled with the perfect cinnamon sugar ratio we've all been looking for;

Sea Salt and Pepper: Tossed with sea salt and fresh black pepper to banish the blah;

Original: No frills, just our premium roasted walnuts. They're that good.

"Unbound Snacks is ready to show the most food-forward minds and tastebuds that flavorful, roasted walnuts are where it's at," says Anjali Bhatti, president of Unbound Snacks. "Living life unbound is about saying yes to healthy choices, joyful moments, and sensational taste – and our delicious California walnuts deliver all three."

Unbound Snacks was created by Sutter Foods, a third generation of family farmers based in the Sacramento Valley who are pioneering the next generation of goodies made from nutrient-dense walnuts. With mouth-watering flavor serving plant-based protein and omega-3 ALAs, Unbound Snacks is on a mission to show the world just how flavorful and nutritious walnuts should be and encourage everyone to accept nothing less than awesome snacks.

Unbound Snacks are now available online and will be debuting at 2023 Natural Product Expo West from March 7-11 at booth 160. To learn more about the company's story, founders, and lineup of mouth-watering offerings, visit www.unboundsnacks.com.

About Unbound Snacks

Unbound Snacks is a family-owned company founded by third-generation walnut farmers in the Sacramento Valley with a mission to make superfood walnuts snackable and craveable. Unbound Snacks amplifies its fresh, premium, California-grown walnuts with bold, unique flavors like Chili Lime, Toffee Butter, Sea Salt & Pepper and Cinnamon. With 4g of protein, 2.5g of omega-3 fatty acids and an unforgettable taste, Unbound Snacks walnuts deliver a crunchy, craveable snack that fits your busy lifestyle. Learn more at www.unboundsnacks.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unbound Snacks