RapidDeploy Partners with EagleView to Save Critical Time for 911 Emergencies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, the leading provider of cloud-native 911 mapping and analytics solutions for Public Safety, announced today that they have partnered with EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery, analytics, and software. With this partnership, 911 call takers can save time and act with greater confidence through a single view that integrates critical site details, pinpointing the call location alongside real-time aerial imagery.

Up to date aerial imagery and next generation maps play a critical role in 911 emergencies with millions of call takers and emergency responders relying on them for accurate information. By integrating EagleView directly within RapidDeploy Radius Mapping solution, they are instantly armed with the intelligence needed to understand the situation on the ground, identifying building access points, key property details, and physical barriers such as waterways, railway lines, highways, or mountains.

"We are excited to partner with EagleView, a geospatial industry leader, that supports our mission to save lives," said Steve Raucher, CEO and Co-founder at RapidDeploy. "Together, we have the coverage to deliver an integrated map at scale to thousands of customers. By adding rich layers of critical data within the map, RapidDeploy is powering a detailed, accurate view of a caller's location, altitude, health, and telematics on a single pane of glass, ensuring that response teams have access to real-time data and that they can use the information most effectively."

Contracted in over 1,500 emergency centers across the United States, RapidDeploy maps incoming calls alongside mobile location and other supplemental information on next generation maps with authoritative GIS data. RapidDeploy's footprint, combined with EagleView's client-base covering 1,800 counties nationwide, will make it easier for 911 call takers to access both the exact location and on the ground context, accelerating the delivery of timely and effective information to first responders in situations where seconds matter.

"Action taken based on incomplete or inaccurate information can endanger callers, victims, and responders," said Robert Locke, President of Government Solutions at EagleView. "By partnering with RapidDeploy, a proven solution in Public Safety, 911 centers across the United States can view our high-resolution aerial imagery as part of the 911 call workflow."

Radius Mapping integrated with aerial imagery is now available nationwide to 911 centers that have adopted RapidDeploy and EagleView technologies.

